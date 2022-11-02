Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids

Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools.

Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing targeted education options and job opportunities that would swiftly and directly address Nebraska's dramatic workforce shortage, which currently leaves perhaps as many as 100,000 job opportunities in the state unfilled, Pillen says.

"There is a reason why other states have been stealing our kids for a long time," the Republican gubernatorial nominee said during an interview at his campaign headquarters in Lincoln.

Not only because they are extraordinary people, Pillen said, but also because they are not being provided the full range of educational and job training opportunities in Nebraska that would keep more of them here.

"The first step is the university and state colleges have to do better in keeping our kids here," the University of Nebraska regent said. "We're not competitive with scholarships. We have to get in the game."

But there's also work to be done in K-12 schools, said Pillen, who will face off against Democratic Party nominee Carol Blood on the Nov. 8 ballot.

"There's way too much focus on a college education; we need to also hook students up with businesses and with opportunities in community colleges and trade schools," Pillen said, in an effort to expand their options while also generating more economic development in the state.

That change, he said, would open a swifter pathway into skilled jobs, address the state's workforce shortage, grow the state's economy and potentially keep more young Nebraskans here.

But that's not all that needs to change in education, Pillen said.

"The state's school funding formula needs to be reformed," he said.

"Get a cherry bomb; blow it up."

Now, he said, 158 of Nebraska's 244 school districts "don't get state aid," which is distributed through a state formula that takes into account a number of demographic factors designed to assess needs, including urban characteristics such as the concentration of students living in poverty.

"That is so non-Nebraskan," Pillen said. "There should be state aid for every kid."

Pillen said he would be a fiscally conservative governor.

"We have to cut costs," he said. "We have to say no."

The goal, he said, will be to "do more with less."

Pillen supports Gov. Pete Ricketts' efforts to retain and protect the South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado through construction of a dam and canal system. That $500 million project was authorized by the 2022 Legislature and is tied to water rights contained in a century-old, multi-state compact.

"Outside of our kids and our people, our second greatest resource is water," Pillen said. "We have to protect it. It's our future along with our kids."

As governor, he said, he would support already proposed construction of a new state prison, but would pair that with "improved training programs" that provide a pathway to employment for prisoners "so they don't come back."

"I believe that all Nebraskans should make their own decisions," he said, addressing other issues. "I don't believe in government mandates; I believe in less government.

"I'm pro-life; that's an important part of who I am."

With Republicans holding a huge voter registration advantage over Democrats in the state — 605,744 to 345,121 — Pillen is regarded as a heavy favorite to be elected governor next week.

Pillen won a hotly contested Republican primary election in May, ultimately defeating second-place challenger Charles Herbster of Falls City, a wealthy businessman who had the support of former President Donald Trump, and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who finished third in a nine-candidate scuffle.

Trump came to Nebraska to personally endorse Herbster in the final days of the primary campaign. Herbster was agricultural adviser to Trump during his presidency and became a familiar figure at White House events.

Pillen had the strong endorsement of Ricketts and prevailed in an expensive Republican primary battle. The Pillen campaign spent $10 million, while Herbster's funding exceeded $13 million.

The primary battle raised Pillen's profile throughout the state, giving him a built-in head start entering the general election campaign.

Pillen, a pork producer, is founder and owner of Pillen Family Farms, a large agribusiness enterprise located in Columbus that counts more than 1,100 employees.

He was a star defensive back for the Nebraska football team in the 1970s.