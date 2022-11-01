Election preview: Carol Blood offers detailed plan to focus on Nebraska's needs

Carol Blood says she is ready to hit the ground running with a detailed plan to address Nebraska's needs, including workforce development, coupled with a program to strengthen the rural economy, if she is elected governor.

The two-term Bellevue state senator is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and while she's not overwhelmed by Republican candidate Jim Pillen's huge campaign funding advantage, Blood says, she is troubled by Pillen's refusal to debate her and allow Nebraska voters to weigh their differences on issues.

"The lack of any debates makes it harder for me," Blood said during a telephone interview.

"One of us has a real plan," she said.

"I don't do platitudes. We're applying for a job."

Her plan includes giving high school seniors the opportunity to enroll in community college courses free of charge through a public-private partnership that would allow Nebraska students to begin to prepare to fill the dramatic workforce shortage in the state that's measured now in the form of an astonishing 50,000 or more unfilled jobs.

That proposal envisions two years of education at a community college that would open the door to "a good-paying job" while allowing students to acquire a degree without also acquiring a college debt, Blood said.

Blood's proposals to strengthen the economy in rural Nebraska include accelerated development of roads and bridges through bonding to fund highway construction, completion of the four-lane highway expressway system, school funding reform that replaces "a formula that depends on the wealthiest landowner in the school district," development of improved rural health care services and expansion of high-speed internet access.

Blood said she also wants to expand access to "affordable and accessible child care."

"We can make lives better for farmers and rural residents," Blood said, and help "keep young farmers on family farms."

Although Blood lives in the metropolitan Omaha area now, she points out that she was born in McCook, raised in Adams County and graduated from high school in Hastings.

Too often, Nebraska "lets things fester" and allows problems to grow larger and more expensive, Blood said, pointing to the state's prison system as "a good example" of the cost of such inaction.

Addressing the growing workforce challenge with accompanying assistance for young Nebraskans is paramount now, she said.

"If they do well in Nebraska, they stay in Nebraska," Blood said.

Another growing concern, she said, is "we need to stop demonizing education."

Public education has been under recent attack in Nebraska for both costs and curriculum.

Public safety and public health issues need attention now, Blood said, and more mental health professionals are needed in both fields.

"Whether we agree with the concept of climate change, the reality is more fires, more drought, more floods," she said. "We need to develop a strategic climate change plan."

When she sometimes is asked to list her top priorities, Blood said, she points to "property taxes, health care, law enforcement and schools."

"I would put together a statewide plan," she said, "and mirror a state budget to that plan."

Blood has been vastly out-resourced in terms of campaign funding that helps deliver her message.

In the latest quarterly campaign finance document, she reported raising $262,000, while Pillen raised $1.1 million. All told, Pillen has raised more than $10 million, which was used primarily to win an expensive and hotly-contested Republican primary contest in May.

"I know it's David vs. Goliath now," Blood said.

Blood won election to the Bellevue City Council in 2008 and 2012, then won narrow legislative victories in Sarpy County in 2016 and 2020.

Democrats haven't won a gubernatorial race in 28 years, not since Ben Nelson captured a second term in 1994.

When Republican nominee Mike Johanns was elected governor in 1998, his victory launched a remarkable change in political fortune in the state.

Republicans have now won six straight gubernatorial elections, and nearly all by huge margins.

Before that, Nebraska Democrats won 9 of 12 gubernatorial elections and all three Republican governors who were elected during that span were defeated for reelection.