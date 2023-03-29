The Legislature's Education Committee advanced a bill to the floor on Wednesday that would provide grants to schools to install new security infrastructure and help educators address student's mental health issues.

An amendment to Sen. Lynne Walz's priority bill (LB516) approved by the committee also continues funding for the Safe2HelpNE hotline "in perpetuity."

The hotline, which allows people to anonymously report concerns about students who may be thinking about harming themselves or others, has received more than 2,000 calls since it expanded statewide in 2021.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn sponsored an amendment to keep the program funded, and the proposal was backed by six of the other seven senators on the committee. Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne did not vote on the amendment.

The Fremont senator's bill, which came out of recommendations from the Nebraska School Safety Task Force that formed following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last year that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead, appropriates $20 million in grants for two purposes.

First, the bill will provide $15 million to Nebraska schools seeking to purchase infrastructure like surveillance equipment, double-entry doors, new locks, or more secure windows for the school buildings.

The measure would also offer $5 million to for grants to local public health departments or educational service units to hire mental health practitioners or school psychologists to provide support to students.

Walz's legislation also includes intent language that regionally focused specialists be hired to help schools plan safety trainings, provide technical support, and serve as a point of contact. Those specialists would be under the direction of the Nebraska Department of Education.

The amended bill was moved to the floor on a 7-0 vote, with Wayne again not voting. Voting in favor of the bill were: Walz, Linehan, Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad; Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue; Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston; Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil; and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.

