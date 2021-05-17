 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastman forms progressive Democratic congressional PAC
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Eastman forms progressive Democratic congressional PAC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2018 House Nebraska Debate

Kara Eastman laughs during a debate against Rep. Don Bacon in Omaha in October 2018.

 AP file photo

Former Democratic congressional candidate Kara Eastman announced Monday that she has created a new political action committee that will support progressive Democratic congressional candidates in Nebraska and the Midwest.

"We started a movement in Nebraska, and it's time to invest in that movement," the former 2nd District House candidate said. 

"As a first-time candidate in 2017, as a working mom, it was a struggle to raise money and build infrastructure for a progressive grassroots campaign in a red state," Eastman said.

"I want to help those candidates who share our campaign's values and who would benefit most from that kind of early support."

Don Walton: Ben Nelson is cameo star in new Obamacare book

Eastman won the Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat in 2018 and 2020 but lost in the general election to Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

"If you support ending the influence of corporate money in politics, addressing climate change, supporting women's freedom to make their own health care decisions, investing in high-quality public education, a $15 minimum wage and supporting Medicare for all, I want to help your campaign," she said. 

'I'm not giving up': Senator sees progress on consumption tax proposal
Fischer says she'll seek third Senate term in 2024

Top Journal Star photos for May

1 of 19
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News