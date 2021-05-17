Eastman forms progressive Democratic congressional PAC

Former Democratic congressional candidate Kara Eastman announced Monday that she has created a new political action committee that will support progressive Democratic congressional candidates in Nebraska and the Midwest.

"We started a movement in Nebraska, and it's time to invest in that movement," the former 2nd District House candidate said.

"As a first-time candidate in 2017, as a working mom, it was a struggle to raise money and build infrastructure for a progressive grassroots campaign in a red state," Eastman said.

"I want to help those candidates who share our campaign's values and who would benefit most from that kind of early support."

Eastman won the Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat in 2018 and 2020 but lost in the general election to Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

"If you support ending the influence of corporate money in politics, addressing climate change, supporting women's freedom to make their own health care decisions, investing in high-quality public education, a $15 minimum wage and supporting Medicare for all, I want to help your campaign," she said.

