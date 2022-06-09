 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Early voting has begun: Evnen spotlights June 28 special congressional election

  • 0

It's June and we are approaching Election Day.

Huh? That doesn't sound right.

But it's true this year in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen wants voters to be alert to their civic opportunity on June 28.

"It's going to be so easy to let it slip by because it's so unusual," he said Thursday. "It's important to get out the word. Put a reminder on your smart phone. Early voting already has begun."

Watch now: New Omaha senator signals anti-abortion, pro-gun convictions
Listen: Ricketts talks politics and family on Axelrod podcast

So far, 37,000 early ballots have been sent to voters who requested them, he said.

The special election in 10 counties, including Lancaster, along with precincts in two additional counties, will pit Republican nominee Mike Flood of Norfolk against Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a contest to determine who will serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

People are also reading…

The two candidates in the special election were chosen by party leaders in the wake of Fortenberry's resignation following his conviction in March on charges that he had lied to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 re-election campaign.

In this odd election year, Pansing Brooks and Flood will be matched against one another again in the Nov. 8 general election after winning their party nominations in the May 10 primary election for a two-year term beginning next January.

Fortenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

Pansing Brooks and Flood, both state senators, will participate in an hourlong, live televised debate Sunday night on KETV, beginning at 6 p.m.

Flood hosts Kevin McCarthy; Pansing Brooks cites local endorsements
Don Walton: New governor, at least 15 new senators next year
Rare June special election could be impacted by abortion ruling

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotlight on Trump supporters' assault on US Capitol as Jan. 6 hearings begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News