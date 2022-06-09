Early voting has begun: Evnen spotlights June 28 special congressional election

It's June and we are approaching Election Day.

Huh? That doesn't sound right.

But it's true this year in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen wants voters to be alert to their civic opportunity on June 28.

"It's going to be so easy to let it slip by because it's so unusual," he said Thursday. "It's important to get out the word. Put a reminder on your smart phone. Early voting already has begun."

So far, 37,000 early ballots have been sent to voters who requested them, he said.

The special election in 10 counties, including Lancaster, along with precincts in two additional counties, will pit Republican nominee Mike Flood of Norfolk against Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a contest to determine who will serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The two candidates in the special election were chosen by party leaders in the wake of Fortenberry's resignation following his conviction in March on charges that he had lied to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 re-election campaign.

In this odd election year, Pansing Brooks and Flood will be matched against one another again in the Nov. 8 general election after winning their party nominations in the May 10 primary election for a two-year term beginning next January.

Fortenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

Pansing Brooks and Flood, both state senators, will participate in an hourlong, live televised debate Sunday night on KETV, beginning at 6 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

