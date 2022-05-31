 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting for special congressional election begins

Early voting for the June 28 special 1st District congressional election started Tuesday.

The election will decide who will serve the remaining six months of what had been Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's ninth term. Two state senators were chosen by their respective political parties: Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood.

They both will also square off in the Nov. 8 general election in a battle for a two-year term after winning the primary vote.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively reminded residents that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot, but they must request that ballot in writing.

An early/absentee ballot request form is on the Election Commissioner’s website: lancaster.ne.gov/election. Applications for an early/absentee ballot through the mail must be received no later than 6 p.m. June 17.

Another option for voters is to cast an early/absentee ballot in person at the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions? Call 402-441-7311.

