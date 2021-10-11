Drums, dance and ceremony celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Nebraska

A thunderous sound of drums and the whirl of Native dancing in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday heralded celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Native Nebraska tribal flags found a permanent home in the ornate East Chamber and a sculpture of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte was unveiled on Centennial Mall north of the Capitol.

"This day was a long time coming," said Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a member of the Oglala Sioux and the first Native elected to the Legislature.

Brewer was the catalyst for the Legislature's decision to place the tribal flags of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, the Santee Sioux Nation, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska in the colorful chamber that once housed the Senate when Nebraska had a two-house Legislature.

Those are the tribes that are federally recognized and headquartered in Nebraska; the flags of other Native tribes will be displayed inside the Capitol tower.

The outdoor event that followed the Capitol ceremony unfolded under bright sunshine along the mall and saluted the life of the first Native doctor, a member of the Omaha Tribe whose life is celebrated in a book written by Lincoln author Joe Starita called "A Warrior of the People."