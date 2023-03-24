A proposal that would seek to limit who could attend a drag show in Nebraska met opposition from performers and members of the LGBTQ community, who called the measure an attempt to push them out of public life.

The bill (LB371) from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to bring anyone under the age of 19 to a drag show in Nebraska, and would level a fine at any business where a minor attended a drag show.

Murman’s measure also prohibits any state tax dollars from being used to host a drag show, like at a public college or university or public library.

"This is inappropriate content, it's becoming more prevalent, and it's not socially acceptable," he said.

The second-term senator cited videos of drag performances in Lincoln and Omaha where children were present — he said the videos were “not something that is appropriate for children to view let alone participate in” — as reasons why he introduced the bill this year.

“This bill is about protecting children,” he said. “I have nothing against anyone dressing in drag or participating in drag shows, and I love everyone.”

But he said children should not be exposed to what he described as “sexual behavior.”

Tennessee became the first state to ban drag shows in public places earlier this month, and similar measures have been introduced in at least 14 other states this year, with many including similar language to Murman's bill.

In a back-and-forth with Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, Murman said he also opposed anyone reading books to children that could “confuse them on their sexual identity.”

A handful of people testified to the Legislature's Judiciary Committee in support of the bill, including Angie Eberspacher, who claimed drag shows were being used to “initiate children into the world of queerness” by presenting a simplified version of queer therapy.

Eberspacher also said the reaction by opponents who asserted the bill was discriminatory were trying to shut down efforts to protect kids from being sexualized at a young age.

“Stop twerking our kids,” she told the committee.

Dozens of people, including some dressed in drag, waited their turn to testify in opposition to the bill Friday afternoon, with the hearing extending well into the evening hours.

Katie Kilian sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the committee, but noted that her performance of the national anthem could be considered criminal if LB371 were signed into law.

“I’m a trans woman, not a drag performer, but the bill applies to what I just did,” Kilian said, referring to an amendment filed by Murman that defines drag as any performance where the artist expresses a gender identity different from their gender assigned at birth where they sing, lip sync or dance.

The bill was the latest effort to “force visibly queer people out of public spaces,” Kilian said, by deeming queer people and their performances inherently sexual and therefore a danger to children, instead of viewing them as what they are: art.

Gretchen Arroyo, the president of Star City Pride, told the committee that the June festival that has grown from a few hundred to more than 4,000 attendees since it started in 2008 would “cease to exist as we know it” if public drag performances were banned.

As part of more than 400 pieces of legislation targeting transgender men and women in the U.S. introduced this year, Wes Staley of Lincoln said Murman’s bill “felt like a joke — the language and intent is so cartoonish.”

A former drag performer, Staley told the committee that not every drag performer is transgender. Often, it provides individuals a chance to continue to express their love of theater and performing, he said.

Bills such as LB371 are concerning, Staley added, because taken as a whole they appear aimed at pushing LGBTQ individuals out of public life, or worse.

“When I tell you we are at the precipice of genocide in this country, I am not being dramatic,” Staley said. “It is about one thing and one thing only: The systemic destruction of an entire group of people. It’s not an overnight thing, it’s a slow boil, and we’re at a very distressing simmer.”

The committee also heard from Mitchell Daffer, better known by Anita Biscuits, the host of a drag brunch hosted in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A drag performer for 12 years, Daffer said they have often seen children at all-ages drag events that are family-friendly.

“They come not knowing what’s happening, but their parents want them to experience what’s out there in the world,” Daffer said. “It’s not a perversion, it’s not sick, it’s not disgusting. Their parents want them to know there are people who are different out there.”

Other opponents said the bill raised constitutional issues because it targeted protected conduct under the First Amendment's right to expression, and said the breadth of the bill could outlaw musical performances of "Mrs. Doubtfire," or some productions of Shakespeare's plays.

The committee did not take any action on LB371 on Friday, the final day of committee hearings for the Legislature’s 90-day session.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023