Doug Bereuter recalls 9/11 attack in Washington

Doug Bereuter was scheduled to go the Pentagon that Tuesday morning for breakfast with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Instead, he would be driving past the Pentagon that morning, glancing at the west side of the iconic structure, which was on fire as he headed down Interstate 395 to the Arlington exit on his way home.

As he neared the exit, he encountered Arlington Fire Department personnel barreling down the same side of the median on their way to the Pentagon, which had been struck by American Airlines Flight 77 after it was hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001, a date now carved deep into history and memory.

Bereuter, who represented Lincoln in the U.S. House of Representatives as Nebraska's 1st District Republican congressman from 1979 to 2004, has other memories of that day in 2001 -- as do all Americans older than college age.

There was his morning meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont that had been rescheduled from the previous day. It never occurred.

There was the personal agony that Bereuter and his wife, Louise, felt that Tuesday morning as the twin towers collapsed, one by one, onto the streets of Manhattan. Bereuter's sister-in-law worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.