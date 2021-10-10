Don Walton: Wishart urges fellow senators to think big when it comes to pandemic funds

What do we want Nebraska's future to look like?

That might be a good guiding light in choosing projects and programs that will be funded by a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery assistance.

Targeted new development at designated water resource, recreation and tourism sites; creation of a national agricultural research center at UNL's Innovation Campus focused on flooding, drought and the impact of climate change on agriculture; creation of a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Those might be the kind of proposed new statewide initiatives that are really designed to help shape the future.

Gamechangers.

Think big, Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln urged Nebraskans last week.

Those proposals appear to meet that test — and there may be more of them.

There are plenty of other worthy ideas and proposals on the table now that would help build the state's future: increased investment for workforce development, expansion of rural broadband, funding assistance for shovel-ready construction projects and more.

But they seem more like ongoing state funding priorities.