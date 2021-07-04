Don Walton: What might the Founding Fathers change now?

The Fourth of July.
It's the beginning of the USA story.
And how are we doing so far?
What might the Founders change now if they could?
Party affiliation and dominance, partisan division and conflict, the organized and disciplined allegiance to a political party which is institutionalized in the Congress is a huge stumbling block for the country today.
So much time and energy is devoted to just opposing the other side with the focus not on today, but on the next election.
Where did that come from? Not from the Founders or the founding documents.
They thought you ought to be a United States senator, the Massachusetts senator, not the Democratic senator. The Virginia congressman, not the Republican congressman.
The current identity and division by party is visibly institutionalized in Washington by seating members of each party on different sides of the aisle in the Congress.
Like opponents in sporting events sitting across the field from one another or in separate dugouts.
Mitch McConnell, who once clearly stated that his primary goal when Barack Obama was president was to try to make sure that the president of the United States would fail, is the first guy who quickly comes to mind.
But he is not alone.
Kevin McCarthy just questioned Liz Cheney's loyalty for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to serve on the new select House committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Loyalty to party, not to country.
Shouldn't it be the other way around?
McConnell and McCarthy are both Republicans, but Democrats are guilty too.
How about taking a small first step and make members of Congress sit together with no more across-the-aisle separation by party affiliation?
Republicans sitting next to Democrats and getting to know one another better as fellow Americans and seatmates who have the privilege and responsibility of being members of their nation's Congress.
Not the representatives of their political party.
The current identification and separation by party runs counter to the spirit of the founding documents.
And certainly in sharp opposition to what George Washington had in mind.
Parties "may now and then answer popular ends," he said.
But, Washington warned, "they are likely in the course of time and things to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion."
The Founders did not form or foresee a government of R's and D's.
"With a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor," the Declaration of Independence states.
* * *
Finishing up:
* But how can you teach the history of our country — which includes slavery, a civil war, "separate-but-equal" public schools, institutional segregation, even separate restrooms and drinking fountains — without talking about racism?
* The long isolation imposed by the pandemic prompted a lot of self-reflection and self-assessment that is emerging in decisions by friends and colleagues as they look ahead. Perhaps you see some of that too.
* "The Supreme Court abandons voting rights," The New York Times editorial board writes. "The Roberts court systematically dismantles the Voting Rights Act," the Washington Post editorial board says.
* "That law, of all laws, should not be diminished by the court," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a 41-page dissent to last week's voting rights decision.
* And now Harrah's announces plans for a casino in Columbus as Nebraska continues to change. Platte County voters approved the casino gambling initiative last November by 9,064 to 5,604.
* Of course, the United States needs to modernize its aging and crumbling Third World infrastructure. It's been all talk for the last five years.
* Garth Brooks sells out the big stadium on Aug. 14; but does Fordham do that on Sept. 4?
* Am I the only guy who is uncomfortable with this new world of NIL in which college athletes can commercialize their name, image and likeness; what could possibly go wrong with that?
* There is no joy in Mudville, or in the Bronx, as baseball reaches the halfway mark.
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon