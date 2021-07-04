Don Walton: What might the Founding Fathers change now?

But he is not alone.

Kevin McCarthy just questioned Liz Cheney's loyalty for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to serve on the new select House committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Loyalty to party, not to country.

Shouldn't it be the other way around?

McConnell and McCarthy are both Republicans, but Democrats are guilty too.

How about taking a small first step and make members of Congress sit together with no more across-the-aisle separation by party affiliation?

Republicans sitting next to Democrats and getting to know one another better as fellow Americans and seatmates who have the privilege and responsibility of being members of their nation's Congress.

Not the representatives of their political party.

The current identification and separation by party runs counter to the spirit of the founding documents.

And certainly in sharp opposition to what George Washington had in mind.

Parties "may now and then answer popular ends," he said.