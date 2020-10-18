 Skip to main content
Don Walton: We should all accept results of this election
Don Walton: We should all accept results of this election

So, a couple more weeks to go.

Let's do this.

Let's cast our votes and find out who the winner is; whether the results will be accepted by all sides; what the heck happens if they aren't; whether we are going to face drawn-out agony in the courts or even worse in the streets; or whether we can just move ahead.

It didn't used to be this way.

Election results were accepted; the losers called the winners to congratulate them. And life moved on.

There, of course, was an unsettled presidential election in 2000 and Al Gore ultimately accepted a ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that abruptly ended the ongoing recount of contested votes in Florida, where the margin of victory for George W. Bush was paper-thin.

The court divided along ideological, or political, lines. And then promptly added sort of a disclaimer statement that the ruling did not establish precedent.

Not a good look.

Justice John Paul Stevens, in a dissenting opinion, sounded this alarm: "Although we may never know with complete certainty the identity of the winner of this year's presidential election, the identity of the loser is perfectly clear.

"It is the nation's confidence in the judge as an impartial guardian of the rule of law."

Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race

Not the ideal way for a presidential election to end.

Not the ideal role for an increasingly politicized Supreme Court to play.

Let's vote, choose President Donald Trump or Joe Biden, and move ahead. We can, and should, handle this on our own.

In the meantime, can't we all agree that the court ought to strike down all the impediments that are designed to discourage or prevent our fellow Americans from casting votes in some states?

Because we are still one.

I hope.

* * *

They are ringing the alarm bells.

Loud and clear. Listen up.

First this from a news conference at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha:

"We have entered a dangerous phase. ... The epidemic is really widespread across the state. ... This is a really serious situation. ... We are certainly at risk for our health systems being overwhelmed."

Ricketts eyes resources for hospitals as COVID cases rise

Then this last week at a news conference in Lincoln with Gov. Pete Ricketts:

"We've reached levels of cases in our communities that are in great excess of where we were at our previous peak in May, and unfortunately we are still accelerating in the number of cases we're seeing per day."

Coffee black; no cream and sugar.

University of Nebraska Medical Center officials speak panther, not mouse.

As Ernie Chambers might say.

* * *

Finishing up:

* MSNBC reporters say that Sen. Ben Sasse's audio remarks criticizing President Trump pretty much match what many other congressional Republicans have been saying to them off-the-record.

Sasse unloads on Trump in recorded telephone town hall

* It's been a long time since the Huskers were unbeaten this late in October.

* Some off-season debate now on how much the Yankees should offer D. J. LeMahieu, as his contract runs out. Heck, that's easy: Just ask him.

* Jeff Fortenberry saluted World War II historian and former British Army Major Timothy Kilvert-Jones, who helped inspire creation of a Higgins Boat monument on Utah Beach in Normandy, upon learning of his death. The Higgins Boat was named for its inventor, Columbus native Andrew Jackson Higgins.

* Politico has moved Nebraska's 1st Congressional District's House contest from Solid Republican to Likely Republican.

* The structure and rhythm of Major League Baseball and college football during this pandemic year has thrown this sports fan off course.

* And was I the only one who had to look up jackwagon?

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

