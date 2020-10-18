Don Walton: We should all accept results of this election

So, a couple more weeks to go.

Let's do this.

Let's cast our votes and find out who the winner is; whether the results will be accepted by all sides; what the heck happens if they aren't; whether we are going to face drawn-out agony in the courts or even worse in the streets; or whether we can just move ahead.

It didn't used to be this way.

Election results were accepted; the losers called the winners to congratulate them. And life moved on.

There, of course, was an unsettled presidential election in 2000 and Al Gore ultimately accepted a ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that abruptly ended the ongoing recount of contested votes in Florida, where the margin of victory for George W. Bush was paper-thin.

The court divided along ideological, or political, lines. And then promptly added sort of a disclaimer statement that the ruling did not establish precedent.

Not a good look.

Justice John Paul Stevens, in a dissenting opinion, sounded this alarm: "Although we may never know with complete certainty the identity of the winner of this year's presidential election, the identity of the loser is perfectly clear.