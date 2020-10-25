Don Walton: Trump rally in Omaha targets a single electoral vote

President Trump comes to Omaha on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.
It's a bid for a single congressional district electoral vote, with spinoff coverage and attention in Iowa.
The president's rally at Eppley Airfield sparks a reminder of his last trip to Eppley just ahead of Nebraska's 2016 Republican presidential primary election.
Trump had just clinched the GOP nomination after bumping Sen. Ted Cruz out of the race with a victory in Indiana and leading Nebraska Republicans were rushing to his side, including some who had been quietly preparing to welcome Cruz to Nebraska and endorse him at an event in the Embassy Suites in Lincoln that was quickly canceled.
Event scrapped; a dash to the winner's circle; game over.
Several thousand supporters gathered in the Werner Enterprises corporate hangar on a warm spring afternoon four years ago to greet the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Trump welcomed Gov. Pete Ricketts' late endorsement, suggesting that "I'm starting to like the Chicago Cubs again." The Cubs, of course, are owned by the Ricketts family.
* * *
The Medicaid expansion program designed by the Ricketts administration will "result in tens of thousands of people being locked out of dental, vision and over-the-counter drug benefits," Nebraska Appleseed says.
The program's tiered-benefits system is "designed to deprive enrollees" of some health care benefits, Appleseed said in reaction to last week's news conference outlining plans to implement the expansion of Medicaid to a potential pool of 90,000 Nebraskans.
Full coverage comes with work and wellness requirements attached along with community engagement activities.
It's been a slow walk from approval of Medicaid expansion by voters almost two years ago to the beginning of basic coverage on Oct. 1.
* * *
Finishing up:
* A couple days after Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Trump in a telephone town hall with constituents and Trump blasted back by calling the senator "an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska," a $1,000 contribution to Sasse's reelection campaign arrived from Susanne Shore, Nebraska's First Lady.
* Sen. Deb Fischer has bought a house in Lincoln; whether that might be related to any possible future political plans is impossible to try to assess when efforts to talk with the senator are continually ignored after what had always been a good and positive working relationship.
* Some Republicans believe Fischer might be considering a gubernatorial bid in 2022 while others say that's not something Fischer would want to do.
* Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday will unveil Nebraska's plan for administration of COVID-19 vaccinations once a vaccine becomes available.
* University of Nebraska President Ted Carter made a good and wise call to restore administrative separation of the University of Nebraska at Omaha from the Med Center by returning to a separate chancellor for UNO just like there is one for UNL. That reinstates administrative balance and rights the ship; full steam ahead!
* Watching that unedited 60 Minutes interview with President Trump released by the White House was like being present at a train wreck.
* But, unlike the first debate fiasco, the final presidential debate was a success.
* The future of the U.S. Supreme Court may also be on the ballot this year with Democrats perhaps poised to try to increase the size of the court if they win both the White House and a majority in the Senate. But that would amount to "packing" the court, Republicans argue. Well, that's exactly what you've already done with different-strokes-for-different-folks governance, Democrats respond.
* Sasse already had turned the Election Day spotlight on the battle for control of the Senate before other eyes began to shift.
* When was there last such a consequential election?
* Huskers looked improved, but it's hard for three-stars to defeat five-stars.
