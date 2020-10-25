Don Walton: Trump rally in Omaha targets a single electoral vote

* Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday will unveil Nebraska's plan for administration of COVID-19 vaccinations once a vaccine becomes available.

* University of Nebraska President Ted Carter made a good and wise call to restore administrative separation of the University of Nebraska at Omaha from the Med Center by returning to a separate chancellor for UNO just like there is one for UNL. That reinstates administrative balance and rights the ship; full steam ahead!

* Watching that unedited 60 Minutes interview with President Trump released by the White House was like being present at a train wreck.

* But, unlike the first debate fiasco, the final presidential debate was a success.

* The future of the U.S. Supreme Court may also be on the ballot this year with Democrats perhaps poised to try to increase the size of the court if they win both the White House and a majority in the Senate. But that would amount to "packing" the court, Republicans argue. Well, that's exactly what you've already done with different-strokes-for-different-folks governance, Democrats respond.

* Sasse already had turned the Election Day spotlight on the battle for control of the Senate before other eyes began to shift.

* When was there last such a consequential election?