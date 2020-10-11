Don Walton: Toxic tactics in a landmark election year

Has this year's election season become even more negative in Nebraska than it used to be, or does it just seem that way?

Most of the campaign literature that lands in my nonpartisan, registered-voter mailbox primarily attacks the opponent, often in personal terms, rather than extolling the candidate that the direct mail supports.

A long time ago, I used to think the biggest problem was the uninformed voter.

Now I believe it's the misinformed voter.

And add in campaign operatives who divert the discussion away from issues and the messages, experience and competency of candidates to negative attacks that distort, mislead and misinform.

Campaign messages ought to be strong, and even tough at times, but there is a meanness now.

We should be grateful — and somewhat startled — that good people are willing to venture onto that muddy battlefield.

* * *

ACLU of Nebraska is launching a $250,000 campaign to "expand the electorate and increase voter turnout" in November.