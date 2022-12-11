Don Walton: There was drama the last time a U.S. senator was appointed

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The approaching appointment of a new U.S. senator is not filled with much drama unlike the last time a new senator was appointed in Nebraska.

When Gov. Kay Orr appointed David Karnes, a 38-year-old Omaha businessman, to fill the seat vacated by the sudden death of Sen. Ed Zorinsky in 1987, it was a surprise choice.

So surprising that within an hour my phone rang at work and it was Sen. Jim Exon asking: "Who is David Karnes?"

Less than two months after Orr took the oath of office as governor several decades ago, Zorinsky stepped outside the Peony Park ballroom in Omaha after performing onstage at the Omaha Press Club ball and collapsed.

An hour later on March 6, 1987, he was pronounced dead as the result of a massive heart attack.

Orr suddenly was faced with the rare task of appointing a new U.S. senator -- it hadn't happened in Nebraska since 1954 -- and there were a host of heavyweight prospects, including Rep. Doug Bereuter, Rep. Hal Daub and Kermit Brashear, a former GOP state party chairman who later became a state senator.

Big names.

Some heavy-hitters in Omaha's corporate community suggested that Harold Andersen, publisher of the Omaha World Herald, be appointed to serve the remaining two years of Zorinsky's term as a capstone to his career with the understanding that he would then step aside while others competed for election to the next six-year term.

Orr selected Karnes, a 38-year-old Omahan with an attractive young family, partially because she believed he might help combat the glamour factor that former Gov. Bob Kerrey would bring to a Senate race if he became a Democratic candidate.

Kerrey ultimately did, and he defeated Karnes in 1988 in the ensuring contest for the next six-year term.

This time no drama.

No mystery, no tension, no competitive field.

It appears clear that Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse on Jan. 8 as Sasse prepares to assume the presidency of the University of Florida in February.

Pillen will become governor on Jan. 5 and Ricketts will become a U.S. senator a few days later.

Postscript: In 1987, the center of power in Nebraska was uniquely concentrated in a single block on Brent Boulevard in Lincoln where Orr and Exon lived across the street from one another.

* * *

It's the calm before the storm at the State Capitol.

Each Legislature is different, but you can learn a lot about what might lie ahead on the first day, the beginning steps of this year's long march to adjournment in June.

That journey begins on Jan. 4.

Senators will choose their leadership, including committee chairpersons, on Day One and they'll first decide whether to do that with open, recorded votes or continue the practice of making those decisions by secret ballot.

That proposed change could influence, perhaps even shape the legislative session.

Open voting would make it more difficult for senators who may be registered Republicans to vote for Democrats to win leadership positions; it also makes it more difficult to vote for a more qualified leader over a close friend.

Some major leadership decisions already appear to have taken shape, although there's always the possibility of late movement: Sen. John Arch of La Vista as the next Speaker of the Legislature; Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood as new chairman of the Appropriations Committee; Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn continuing as chairwoman of the Revenue Committee.

A spotlight shines on leadership of the Education Committee where Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the current chairwoman, is matched against Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil with a big battle brewing over the state school aid formula as Governor-elect Jim Pillen prepares to propose a change in redistribution of state funding assistance that would benefit rural schools.

Meanwhile, public schools face increasing attacks over both curriculum and cost.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Will the forecast of a recession emerging in Nebraska next year influence the level of additional tax cuts that state senators are eager to approve?

* Wouldn't tree-lined streets and walkways in the Haymarket look great?

* When Pete Ricketts joins the list, five of the last eight governors will have moved on to the U.S. Senate: Jim Exon, Kerrey, Ben Nelson, Mike Johanns, and Ricketts.

* Sen. Ben Sasse leaves behind a boatload of much-sought committee assignments, including Intelligence, Judiciary, Finance and Budget. His Judiciary Committee position gave him an opportunity to help shepherd Donald Trump's judicial nominees, including three Supreme Court justices, through the Senate; Sasse was most fascinated by the Intelligence assignment.

* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says he sees "a slightly more conservative" Legislature convening in January, with his "constitutional carry" gun rights bill having "a good chance of passing."

* Huge improvement by Husker men's basketball this season coupled with some noticeable improvement in Husker football; could GBR be on the road back?

