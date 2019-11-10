It's a struggle.
The Legislature's Revenue Committee is attempting to forge a property tax relief plan centered on state school aid that is acceptable to Gov. Pete Ricketts and one that can command the 33 votes required to overcome a filibuster by its legislative opponents.
That's a tall order; lots of moving parts; lots of activity in the Rotunda.
A very tall order.
A proposal discussed by the committee during an executive session last week would be a smaller-ball alternative to a more ambitious plan that had been tentatively formulated around substantial tax reform.
With the clock ticking on an aggressive timeline to have a plan ready for presentation to fellow senators on Nov. 22, the committee struggled last week to find consensus or enthusiasm for the new proposal during an informal discussion.
When Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who has been a hard-working and decisive leader in attempting to construct a meaningful proposal, decided to take a secret ballot vote on whether committee members believed the newest plan was moving in the right direction, the results were tentative.
Four yes, two no and one "it depends." One committee member was absent.
If a proposal, large or relatively smaller, somehow cleared a filibuster and was enacted by the 2020 Legislature, the package would need 30 votes to override a gubernatorial veto if Ricketts ultimately objected to the plan.
But first it would need 33 votes in the 49-member body to even be able to get there.
The committee will confer again through a conference call on Tuesday.
* * *
An apparent determination to deal with Nebraska's contentious tax reform issue early in the 2020 legislative session would mark a big change in the usual legislative process.
Normally, the big, really difficult decisions on taxes and other explosive issues are pushed back to the final weeks or days of a legislative session.
This newly emerging process would be a sharp departure and the consequences presumably could impact the rest of the abbreviated 60-day legislative session.
There could be lingering disappointment or anger on the losing side.
There could be payback.
And conceivably there might even be an effort to raise the issue again in the closing days or weeks of the session. That would require safe storage of, and later access to, a competing or alternative legislative vehicle.
A bill; an amendment that could find a home within the requirements of legislative restrictions and procedures and the Speaker's agenda-setting prerogatives.
So, an overriding question might be that once the tax reform bill has been dealt with, is the tax battle really going to be over this session?
With a $1.5 billion property tax relief initiative looming.
Senators won't know if that initiative proposal will be on the 2020 general election ballot when they go home on April 23. The filing deadline for that proposal is in July.
* * *
Finishing up:
* President Trump's formal withdrawal of the United States from the global climate change agreement negotiated in Paris probably is the right moment for grandparents to step forward now and form a new special interest, campaign finance and lobbying organization. The special interest is their grandchildren.
* Sixteen counties in western Nebraska have no access to television programming that provides local news or sports reports, weather updates or news about their state government because they have been assigned to Designated Market Areas based in other states. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith have sponsored legislation to try to change that process and provide local service access for those "orphan counties."
* Bob Kerrey will serve as a grand marshal for the 2019 Veterans Day parade down Fifth Avenue in New York City on Monday. The big parade will feature nearly 300 marching units and more than 25,000 participants from nearly 30 states.
* While in Washington on the day that the Nationals were celebrated with a big parade following their World Series victory, it was hard not to notice how brand new some of the Nats clothing and caps were.
* A visit to the Lincoln Memorial is still a top priority for me; what would he think as we tear ourselves — and some of our fundamental values and institutions — apart today?
* Disappointing, but not surprising: Republicans and Democrats in Congress already lining up by party affiliation as they consider the impeachment inquiry directed at President Donald Trump, some openly declaring that they're not even listening or reading the transcripts of testimony, minds already locked down. Devotion to party (and personal political protection) over country; hey, George Washington warned us.
* Jon Meacham, writing in the new edition of Time magazine, probably said it best: "America on Trial."
* Husker reality check — in both football and men's basketball — has buried all the hype and lengthened the winter.