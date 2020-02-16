Don Walton: Tax reform and prison reform present tough challenges

Tax reform and prison reform, both heavy legislative lifts.

One requires a balance of economic, regional and political interests; the other requires a reality check.

So far, the legislative play call for both has always been simple: Punt.

Prison reform looks like the easier challenge to resolve with a combination of increased funding now — at a time when state government already has the revenue in hand or on the way — and when sentencing reform legislation is on the floor and sitting in the Legislature's lap.

Prisons already are overcrowded and the population is growing and prison programming is overwhelmed and the future threatens to be just building more prison space, adding more prisoners, overwhelming staffing and programming, and then more of the same.

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

That quote is usually attributed to Albert Einstein — who online sites will tell you actually never really said it.

But he did say this: "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

* * *