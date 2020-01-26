Don Walton: 9 senators co-sign consumption tax bill, but no Lincoln senators

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A lot of moving parts now in the Legislature's ever-changing 2020 tax story.

A new property tax relief and state school aid reform package is headed to the floor from the Revenue Committee.

A 35% property tax reduction initiative petition drive is ongoing out there across the state and it would mandate more than $1 billion in instant relief lifted from revenue used to fund state government programs and services.

And now here comes a consumption tax, Sen. Steve Erdman's surprise proposal dropped onto the Legislature's lap with a thud in the last hour of the final day for introduction of new bills in the 2020 session.

Does that signal an end to efforts to gain initiative petition signatures to place the billion-dollar property tax reduction proposal on the November ballot?

Nope, the drive goes on.

The consumption tax would eliminate sales, income and property taxes, leaving Nebraska with a new tax base. Its adoption would require a vote of the people to approve a constitutional amendment rewriting the state's tax system in a revolutionary way.

If adopted, a single-rate tax would be applied to the purchase of new goods and services, effective in 2022.