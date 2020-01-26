Don Walton: 9 senators co-sign consumption tax bill, but no Lincoln senators

A lot of moving parts now in the Legislature's ever-changing 2020 tax story.
A new property tax relief and state school aid reform package is headed to the floor from the Revenue Committee.
A 35% property tax reduction initiative petition drive is ongoing out there across the state and it would mandate more than $1 billion in instant relief lifted from revenue used to fund state government programs and services.
And now here comes a consumption tax, Sen. Steve Erdman's surprise proposal dropped onto the Legislature's lap with a thud in the last hour of the final day for introduction of new bills in the 2020 session.
Does that signal an end to efforts to gain initiative petition signatures to place the billion-dollar property tax reduction proposal on the November ballot?
Nope, the drive goes on.
The consumption tax would eliminate sales, income and property taxes, leaving Nebraska with a new tax base. Its adoption would require a vote of the people to approve a constitutional amendment rewriting the state's tax system in a revolutionary way.
If adopted, a single-rate tax would be applied to the purchase of new goods and services, effective in 2022.
There are lots of questions yet to be answered, and Erdman immediately launched into that process. He's already convinced nine colleagues that they should co-sign the bill.
Three Omaha senators; no Lincoln senators.
* * *
Since Congress belongs to the two political parties, rather than us, it seems likely that there will be no witnesses called in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Even though they might complete, or perhaps effectively dispute, the story.
Even though we have a right to hear from them to make our own judgments as citizens and voters.
But Congress is the political parties' battleground, and we are just spectators.
In coming days, the Senate will define itself not strictly by the end result, but by how did senators get there.
Of course, witnesses should be called as an integral part of a trial — but only if you want to know what happened.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Eric Hamilton, who grew up in Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln a decade ago before earning his law degree at Stanford, is one of the White House lawyers whose names appear on the president's impeachment defense brief.
* A CNN Politics item during last week's impeachment proceedings in the Senate: "Ben Sasse peeled a clementine and ate it."
* And Fox News reported that Sen. Sasse had a pouch of Red Man chewing tobacco on his desk at one time.
* Deb Fischer, writing in a column last week: "This body (the Senate) was designed for times such as these — to cool the partisan rage and assess how our actions will affect future generations and our core institutions."
* Adrian Smith is now fourth in seniority among Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee.
* Former state Sen. Danielle Conrad, speaking to the Legislature's executive board about her experience with the explosive task of redistricting the last time it occurred a decade ago: "It was painful; it was acrimonious; and it hurt trust" among senators.
* The Legislature's Revenue Committee sat down in executive session for an hourlong chat a day after the public hearing on its new property tax relief and school aid reform package. An opportunity to share each member's current thinking, a little venting, some questioning and challenging, a bit of group therapy.
* Can't help wondering what former senator and tax wizard Paul Schumacher would think of Erdman's consumption tax.
* A voter ID proposal may be the latest slam-dunk entry on this year's filibuster list. Big tax bills will keep it company.
* Sen. Adam Morfeld's proposal to consider a high-speed rail connection between Lincoln and Omaha sparks imagination of the economic development activity that project would spur near stops in both cities.
* Iowa Democrats speak in caucuses a week from now and the race is on. Meanwhile, down the road, the Union Leader in Manchester has endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary a week later.
* Voted by mail on the Lincoln school bond issue and no Russians noticed or cared.
