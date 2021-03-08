Don Walton: Sen. Linehan forges ahead determined to achieve tax reform

"A person who is determined has a firmness of purpose and the resolve to achieve a goal."

That's how "determined" is defined and described online.

It could have just said "Lou Ann Linehan."

The senator from Elkhorn is determined to reform Nebraska's tax system and she hears the clock ticking as she views the changing political landscape that could stand in the way of any kind of dramatic reform, at least anytime soon, if action is not taken next year.

That will be Gov. Pete Ricketts' final year in office and it will mark the last year in the Legislature for a dozen seasoned state senators, including some of the influential legislative leaders who could have an impact. They'll all be replaced by successors who will be getting their feet on the ground and feeling their way for awhile.

The last major reform of Nebraska's tax system occurred in 1967, half a century ago, and it was forced by voters who eliminated property taxes as the fundamental source of revenue for state government with a 1966 vote, effectively leaving state government with no visible means of support.