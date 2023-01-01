Don Walton: Secret ballot leadership vote impacts opening legislative day

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Messages have been directed at state senators from two legislative veterans, both former Speakers of the Legislature and both Republicans, as lawmakers prepare to decide this week whether to end secret or closed balloting to select leaders in the 2023 Legislature.

Don't do it, they say.

The proposed change to open balloting that reveals how each senator votes on the leadership positions challenges the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature by applying some pressure to align senators with party affiliation.

"Nonpartisanship makes the senators more equal and independent," former Sen. Galen Hadley advises.

"Political parties get in the way of truly representing the will of the people," former Sen. Greg Adams says.

The current proposal to end secret ballot selection was initiated by Charles Herbster of Falls City, who was closely associated with former President Donald Trump during his administration and who was an unsuccessful candidate for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The decision by state senators will come Wednesday shortly after the Legislature launches its 2023 session and it could have an impact on the rest of the legislative session.

***

Where was I?

Was I not listening, not paying attention?

Jon Meacham's compelling and richly researched new Lincoln biography, buttressed by an amazing 155 pages of source notes, is a dramatic awakening for me.

"And There Was Light" is the title of the book and a perfect description of what it has done for me as a reader.

Somehow, I always thought that Abraham Lincoln's commitment to end slavery was far more gradual and came later than it did, maybe not even until after he was elected president.

But Lincoln became determined to block and end slavery while also trying to save the union from the beginning. And he was in clear danger of assassination even before he took the oath of office.

"Mr. Lincoln entered the Capitol as the poor, hunted fugitive slave reaches the North, in disguise, seeking concealment, evading pursuers," Frederick Douglass wrote in describing the new president's initial arrival in Washington as president-elect.

Thanks, Jon Meacham, for teaching me more about this man whose name honors our city.

I'm paying attention now.

***

It's a new year.

New governor, new U.S. senator, new Husker football coach, trifecta.

A new coach who seems to be focused on recruiting linemen to play in a linemen's league!

We've seen some skilled passing (along with courageous and battered Husker quarterbacks), but we haven't seen much emphasis on RTDB.

Run the damn ball.

The Huskers were successful when they did both well, often eating up the clock by keeping the ball on the ground.

"I will never not take a talented offensive or defensive lineman," Matt Ruhle says. "That's what wins games."

"Rhule the Trenches," shouts the lettering on new T-shirts, hoodies and sweat shirts being marketed online.

Let's be patient now and see what 2023 holds.

A glance at the schedule suggests that this potentially could be a bowl year.

Remember when the Huskers used to do that bowl thing?

***

Finishing up:

* Sen. Ben Sasse will deliver his farewell remarks to the Senate on Tuesday; Sasse will officially leave office on Jan. 8 to become president of the University of Florida, departing with four years remaining in his second term.

* Hey, members of Congress, 2023 is not an election year and you're elected to represent the people, not your party, and you're there to solve problems, not keep them unresolved for political advantage. It's way past time for immigration reform — and that happens to be very important for Nebraska now.

* A growing debate in Omaha: Development of a new streetcar system or increased bus service? Warren Buffett weighs in late in support of buses, but has the streetcar already left the station?

* And, by the way, when does that first high-speed train leave Lincoln for Omaha?