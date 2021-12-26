Don Walton: Scary year departing, Jan. 6 approaching

Goodbye 2021.

By the end of next Friday, you're gone, scary year.

The pandemic has been an ongoing tragedy — more than 800,000 Americans dead already and more than 5 million gone worldwide.

And it ain't over yet.

Who knows what new strain may be ready to follow omicron?

It would be Pi, if we're adhering to the Greek alphabet. And we have no clear idea what Pi might look like.

And there is another looming challenge to confront in 2022.

Jan. 6, 2021 was a threat to the future of our country, hopefully an isolated one-and-done aberration, but potentially the beginning of something unimaginable, a portender, an omen, both a beginning and an end.

The answer in Washington to big challenges is to run the clock until the next election.

Let's argue, let's delay, let's ignore, let's obstruct until the next election because that's all that really matters here. And then we'll do it all over again.

We've got some crucial decisions to make in this new year.