Don Walton: Scary year departing, Jan. 6 approaching

Goodbye 2021.
By the end of next Friday, you're gone, scary year.
The pandemic has been an ongoing tragedy — more than 800,000 Americans dead already and more than 5 million gone worldwide.
And it ain't over yet.
Who knows what new strain may be ready to follow omicron?
It would be Pi, if we're adhering to the Greek alphabet. And we have no clear idea what Pi might look like.
And there is another looming challenge to confront in 2022.
Jan. 6, 2021 was a threat to the future of our country, hopefully an isolated one-and-done aberration, but potentially the beginning of something unimaginable, a portender, an omen, both a beginning and an end.
The answer in Washington to big challenges is to run the clock until the next election.
Let's argue, let's delay, let's ignore, let's obstruct until the next election because that's all that really matters here. And then we'll do it all over again.
We've got some crucial decisions to make in this new year.
Congress needs to make sure that it is easy and convenient, not hard and difficult, for all of us to vote so we can choose, so we can decide together, so we can govern ourselves as intended "with liberty and justice for all."
This is the new year when we determine that.
And this coming Jan. 6 is the day that should remind us how urgent that really is.
* * *
More than four of five Nebraskans who participated in a poll generated by a number of conservation organizations say more needs to be done to protect our natural resources.
The statewide survey of Nebraska voters was conducted by New Bridge Strategy.
"Nebraska voters say that landowner-driven conservation and agricultural easements are essential tools to protect land and water" in the state, John Cougher, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska, said.
"These and other voluntary programs are necessary to sustain wildlife and our way of life," he said.
* * *
That big new telescope and its mission challenges our imagination.
It's being rocketed a jaw-dropping million miles away from earth and it is designed to see the oldest stars in the universe.
Chills.
* * *
The 2022 Legislature convenes in 10 days.
It's a year of rare opportunity with a healthy surplus in the state treasury, $3 billion in federal infrastructure funding on hand and another $1 billion in federal pandemic recovery funds ready to be invested.
Carpe diem; seize the day.
A rare, perhaps once-in-a-generation (or even lifetime) opportunity for these 49 senators to have a lasting impact on the state.
The challenge will be to think big, to have a lasting impact, to invest in the state's future, to leave a legacy.
The STARWARS legislative committee is thinking big with a proposal that would develop water resources and spur recreation, tourism, flood control and economic development along with conservation on its agenda.
But there are lots of other appealing proposals to consider.
It's a rare moment for the Legislature.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Sioux Falls and Bismarck are served by five airlines, including American, United and Delta. If Gov. Norbert Tiemann's proposal to build a regional airport between Lincoln and Omaha had been accepted five decades ago, Lincoln would be so much better positioned today.
* Historian Jon Meacham praises Pulitzer Prize-winning author Linda Greenhouse's new book, "Justice on the Brink," which provides insight into each of the justices and perspective on where the court is headed, as a "landmark new book (that) gives us an invaluable perspective on the Supreme Court in democracy's hour of maximum danger."
* One theme that emerges halfway through the book: This no longer is the John Roberts court.
* New figures from an NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist survey this month: 24% of Republicans accept 2020 presidential election results.
* Next Sunday night's forecast: one degree. Here we go.
* Husker women win.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon