Don Walton: Ricketts sidesteps question about interest in Senate seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts dodged a question about his political future at a LIBA luncheon last week.

Asked what he might choose to do if Sen. Deb Fischer decides to leave the Senate — that seat will not be on the ballot until 2024, but there's also considerable speculation that Fischer may be considering a 2022 gubernatorial race — Ricketts said his sole political focus is on "being the best governor I can be."

Ricketts was also asked during the Lincoln Independent Business Association event if he might have aspirations to be president of the University of Nebraska.

The governor said he's "utterly unqualified" for that position and he believes President Ted Carter is doing a great job.

Best uniformed guess is that Ricketts would be more interested in a new public service role when his second gubernatorial term expires in January of 2023 than in returning to the business world.

The option of a potential cabinet position or other assignment in a second Donald Trump presidential term disappeared last November.

Ricketts' first bid to win elective office was his candidacy for a seat in the Senate in 2006 when he lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.