Gov. Pete Ricketts says he and three other Midwestern governors in the Missouri River Basin are determined to push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to "change the way we're managing the river" following this year's devastating flooding.
A couple of 500-year floods in recent years argues strongly for "managing the river differently," Ricketts told a caller on his monthly radio call-in show this past week.
And so the governors of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are working together to try to convince the Corps that it must reconsider how to "protect people and property" downstream from Gavins Point Dam as it makes its decisions in managing the river, Ricketts said.
Gavins Point is one of the big Missouri River dams in the Dakotas and the last one to release the river water that pours downstream.
"It's imperative we get some of these things done before March," Ricketts said.
Last March, snow, rain, ice and a raging river caused more than a billion dollars of damage in Nebraska, tearing up farmland and landscape, busting bridges, roads and dams, sending cattle floating down rivers.
And there is plenty of reason — both scientific and clearly visible virtually every time we look — to believe that more violent and unusual weather is locked in now as part of our future.
* * *
Watching online as Chief Standing Bear was welcomed into Statuary Hall in the nation's Capitol was an encouraging moment.
"If we are going to improve the future, we must acknowledge the past," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in leading the program.
"We honor all Native people," she said.
Members of the Ponca Tribe got the front row seats; there was Native prayer and a drumbeat of music.
It was bipartisan and nonpartisan, perhaps with the momentary exception of an indirect reference to acts of detention and injustice today uttered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The only missing congressional heavyweight was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
You have free articles remaining.
Former state Sen. Burke Harr and state Sen. Tom Brewer, who led the legislative effort back home to move Standing Bear into Statuary Hall along with Willa Cather as replacements for William Jennings Bryan and J. Sterling Morton, were on hand for the Capitol ceremony.
Brewer was called upon to give the benediction.
An Oglala Sioux who grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation, he's the soldier senator who was twice wounded in Afghanistan and Nebraska's only Native state senator.
It would have been perfect to tell his story when Brewer was introduced.
It's part of the ongoing story.
Finishing up
* Tough neighborhood: A photo last week of Benjamin Netanyahu addressing a meeting prior to the Israeli election showed three young security guards standing near him, all with their hands on weapons secured at their waists.
* And in our country, security services and employment has been a major growth industry since Sept. 11, 2001. Along with hassle, inconvenience and delay.
* Upton Sinclair, writing in "The Jungle" — "Nobody rose in Packingtown by doing good work. ... the man who minded his own business and did his work — why, they would 'speed him up' till they had worn him out, and then they would throw him into the gutter."
* Dave Domina, responding on Twitter to news that USDA will allow pork slaughter plants to determine their own line speeds now: "Here come injuries!"
* Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be a special guest at Gov. Ricketts' annual Nebraska Steak Fry on Sept. 29. This year's event will be at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City.
* Among items on the schedule for Open Sky Policy Institute's fall symposium in Lincoln this week: Nebraska's increasing urbanization and changing demographics, plus a panel discussion by state senators exploring "What I wish I would have known as a candidate."
* Next up at the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, another Nobel Prize recipient, Leymah Gbowee, a Liberian peace activist and women's rights advocate. Oct. 1, Lied Center.
* Welcome, The Ohio State University, to The Memorial Stadium.