Don Walton: Revenue battleground, Trump and Thomas Paine

In 2016, both Lancaster and Douglas Counties voted for Hillary Clinton, although the edge in Lancaster County was razor-thin. Within the two cities, the urban margin for Clinton was considerably larger.

All polls and voter surveys should be approached warily, but the results of one ongoing survey in Nebraska are intriguing.

Morning Consult found 56-33 approval for Trump in Nebraska when he took office in January of 2017. A year later, it was 51-45. In January of 2019, the results were 48-48.

The latest survey showed 46 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval as of Nov. 1.

Is that an accurate depiction of the political landscape in the state? Who knows? But it's the trend line that probably is the most interesting and compelling factor here.

Much will have changed in the volatile world of the Trump presidency by the time voters go to the polls less than a year from now.

It would be a stretch at this point to guess that Nebraska might actually be in play, but it probably is safe to say that the 2nd Congressional District presidential electoral vote in metropolitan Omaha definitely will be.

* * *

Finishing up: