Don Walton: Return of congressional earmarks would be good for Nebraska

* A proposed Nebraska Department of Transportation study of commuter rail service between Omaha and Lincoln.

And there's even more of consequence, including an annual increase in the state minimum wage through 2032 and a legislative requirement to try to measure the racial impact of new bills.

* * *

Big increase in state revenue forecast offers an opportunity to increase property tax relief. And it will help fund expansion of rural broadband service.

But it also provides the means to invest more in the state's future, perhaps through the University of Nebraska, perhaps with a designated project.

It's not just spending; it's investment.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Check Politico online for the best and most revealing interview of Ben Sasse thus far this year.

* The slow-walk of Medicaid expansion in Nebraska directed by voters in 2018 has turned into a crawl.