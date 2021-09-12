Don Walton: Redistricting special session — let the show begin

"So that's a shift of 1.6 seats.

"What I've said all along, if I were drawing the maps, which I'm not, would be that one would need to shift rural to urban and then the portions of southern Lancaster County districts 30 and 32 that extend into Gage and Saline Counties could be combined into a district where Lancaster County would comprise/control its majority.

"So such a combination would eliminate the need to shift another district rural to urban."

* * *

What vital information is missing in all of the redistricting proposals?

Republican and Democratic registration figures in each new district.

Those figures cannot legally be a part of this legislative process, but it is those numbers that will influence, if not drive, future election results and public policy for the next 10 years.

Redistricting conceivably could produce a filibuster-proof Legislature controlled by Republicans.

On paper, Republicans are now one vote short of the 33 votes that are needed to end a filibuster. But that's totally misleading.