Don Walton: Redistricting showdown time in the Legislature

I remember going to a game at Boulder where we took the Nebraska license plates off the car when we parked near the stadium. Good thing we did; lots of flat tires during that game.

That was never an issue with Oklahoma.

OK, let's do this again: Sept. 17, 2022: the Sooners come to Lincoln.

* * *

Finishing up:

* This is a ticking time bomb in our country: Either I will win (or I really did win) the election or it will be (or it was) rigged.

* Mike Boyle, the Irish happy warrior of Omaha, was a good and decent man who voiced and lived his priorities. The last e-mail note I received from him last May ended with "Black Lives DO Matter."

* Arguing for a return to winner-take-all presidential electoral votes in Nebraska, Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte described all the emphasis on a so-called blue dot in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District as centering on "a stupid dot."

* Sens. Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln warned their colleagues last week that a prison staffing crisis is already here and growing and could result in the need for assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.