Don Walton: Redistricting battle an uphill one for Nebraska's urban areas

Drama ahead.

It's the once-every-decade combat and tension that tears at the fabric and comity of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.

Redistricting is the moment when partisanship and party politics overwhelm the fundamental uniqueness of the single house that George Norris built.

Republicans are in charge during this special session.

They've got the numbers to prevail in strengthening their somewhat tenuous grip on metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.

And perhaps even hold their losses in the Legislature, measured in terms of rural seats, to one even though census figures may suggest the need for two additional urban seats.

There will be a choice to be made by some senators who represent metropolitan Nebraska districts, their cities and urban interests or their political party.

Republicans have won 13 of the last 14 House contests in the 2nd Congressional District, thanks most recently to Sarpy County precincts, but they lost two of the last four presidential electoral votes in the district and they want to bring an end to that.