Something for everyone.
The 2020 general election is shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser.
President Donald Trump's re-election bid essentially guarantees a huge turnout by both the supporters and the opponents of a president who stirs emotions that range from fierce loyalty and adulation to loathing and alarm.
Add to that the potential for an array of high-profile special issues showing up on the ballot that would likely attract armies of voters on their own.
Petition efforts are underway in the state to place property tax relief, expanded gambling and marijuana authorization proposals on the November ballot, and redistricting reform that runs counter to legislative gerrymandering could join that electric array.
Those are substantive and emotional issues that could bring both supporters and opponents streaming to the polls.
No governor's race next year; one U.S. Senate contest, three U.S. House races and an array of state legislative battles will show up on the 2020 ballot.
But it's Trump and the issue initiatives that should bring voters to the show.
* * *
This crowded battle for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination won't be officially settled until a year from now.
Democrats will gather in Milwaukee next year on July 13-16 to formally choose their nominee.
During the next 12 months the field will steadily shrink from 20-ish to a handful, and then probably a few.
When Nebraska's Democratic voters — along with any registered nonpartisans who wish to participate — weigh in at next year's May 12 primary election, the battle might not yet be settled.
If it's still raging, we could see Joe Biden or whoever else may still be standing here in the state for an appearance or two.
Nebraska Democrats have scrapped their presidential caucus, which lured Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders to the state for appearances along with a surrogate named Bill Clinton who showed up at Lincoln Station in the Haymarket one late afternoon in March.
The 2016 caucus result: Sanders, 19,120; Clinton, 14,340.
A year from now, who knows?
Both Biden and Sanders will be a full year older, and that might not be a good thing when their opponents and detractors already are trying to turn their age into a central issue.
Bill Maher couldn't resist suggesting that in the second installment of the first round of Democratic debates "Biden and Bernie will be sitting on a park bench feeding pigeons."
It's a horse race — uh, more accurately, a donkey race — and it's not going to be settled soon.
In the crowded field now are Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris and a number of other U.S. senators, a couple of scrappy Texans, a young mayor from South Bend with an unpronounceable name who showed up on the bumper of a prominent Lincoln Democrat the other day.
"Pete," the sticker said.
Not the governor; the mayor.
* * *
Former Rep. Doug Bereuter dropped in for a visit with his successor, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, during a recent trip to Washington.
Asked what torch he had passed to the current Lincoln congressman, Bereuter said: "A functioning Congress."
Bereuter served in the House from 1979 to 2004, when he left to become president and CEO of The Asia Foundation. He was a leading Republican member of the House International Relations Committee and served on the House Intelligence Committee.
* * *
The 9-inch rainfall that suddenly flooded Kearney is just the latest in a series of extreme weather events.
We had glacier-style ice flows in Nebraska in March.
Uh, what is this? Could something be up?
"A changing climate leads to changes in the frequency, intensity, spatial extent, duration and timing of extreme weather and climate events and can result in unprecedented extreme weather and climate events," an independent panel of leading climate scientists has advised the United Nations at its request.
Finishing up
* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is co-sponsoring legislation that would require telephone companies to offer cellphone blocking services at no charge to halt bad robocalls: "It is time we end robocall harassment once and for all," he said.
* The expanded gambling proposal would allow casino-style gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks. The accompanying slogan is: "Keep the money in Nebraska."
* The largest temp-job employer in the country appears to be President Trump.
* Mid-July already; winter didn't move this fast.
* The latest over-under line in Las Vegas for Husker football wins this year is 8.5.
* What's the next big thing for Lincoln?