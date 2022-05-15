Don Walton: Pillen's victory also a Ricketts win, Trump loss

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first crack in Donald Trump's castle, a couple of intriguing congressional matchups, the approaching battle for a filibuster-proof Legislature.

All of those are storylines developing from Nebraska's primary election results.

Jim Pillen's defeat of an embattled Charles Herbster in the Republican gubernatorial race stirred considerable national political attention largely because of Trump's engagement.

"Former President Donald Trump wasn't on the ballot in Nebraska's crowded and combative Republican gubernatorial primary ... but the former president suffered a defeat," Fox News stated online.

"Mr. Herbster becomes the first Trump-endorsed candidate to lose in a 2022 primary — but most likely not the last," The New York Times reported.

Nebraska primary election voters moved two big contests for House seats into play.

State Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Mike Flood of Norfolk won nominations for a two-year term in eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat.

And one of them will be running as the incumbent when that election matchup occurs in November — because first they will meet in a special election on June 28 as party leadership choices to fill the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's final term in office following his resignation in the wake of his conviction in California.

It's complicated.

Although Republicans have dominated that congressional district and still hold an advantage in voter registration numbers, next month's unusual special election contest is intriguing because it will not include a 1st District incumbent for the first time since 2004.

And the election will occur in a newly revised congressional district whose Republican registration advantage has been narrowed by the Legislature's redistricting decisions during a special session last year.

Meanwhile, in metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, three-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon is being challenged by state Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee who has been a steady voice for South Omaha's Latino community and an advocate for meatpacking workers rights.

Bacon has skillfully avoided the partisan pitfalls that are present in a politically divided district in which Republican voters in Sarpy County recently have been called upon to ride to the rescue on Election Night after Omaha voters give a divided nod to the Democratic candidate.

It's Nebraska's battleground congressional district, an urban district where Barack Obama and Joe Biden have won presidential electoral votes.

* * *

On to the Legislature now.

Republicans have dreamed of a filibuster-proof majority of 33 senators or more in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.

That's the number of votes required in the 49-member Legislature on a motion to cease debate and free a proposal for advancement.

There are 32 Republicans in the Legislature now; actually 31 until Gov. Pete Ricketts names a successor to Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who died during the concluding days of the legislative session.

But that figure is misleading; members of the Nebraska Legislature are free and independent actors not bound to party, or party discipline. There is not a 32-member Republican voting bloc now.

Four or five of the current senators who will be gone at the end of the year are Republicans who have been determined to be free and independent from partisan or political party considerations.

And that independence has given them power and a leadership role within the legislative body to accomplish their legislative goals. Their votes, and their voices, have mattered. And they have built a legislative record during their eight years in the legislative chamber.

In a nonpartisan legislative body without party control, corralling a dependable filibuster-proof political majority is far harder, and more complicated, than it may sound.

It's not 33 Republican members and done.

* * *

That was a sure-footed performance by Ricketts on Sunday morning before a national TV audience on CNN's widely watched "State of the Union" program.

And a welcome opportunity to raise his national profile.

With Ricketts' acknowledged preference to remain in the public sector rather than return to the private sector upon completion of his two terms as governor next January, the future may point Ricketts toward a national political role, whether elective or appointive.

Ricketts will travel to Georgia this month to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in his Republican primary battle against former Sen. David Perdue, who has been endorsed by Trump.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Only two incumbent senators, Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Mike Jacobson of North Platte, received less than 50% of the vote in primary elections in their legislative districts, both in three-candidate races. Cavanaugh led with 47% and Jacobson, a recent gubernatorial appointee, ran second with 44%.

* Largely unrecognized in election results because of the more competitive primary contests was Rep. Adrian Smith's nomination to a ninth term in the House representing the vast 3rd Congressional District. Smith is dean of Nebraska's congressional delegation and a senior Republican member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

