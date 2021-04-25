Don Walton: Pillen already in, Herbster jumping in, Heineman uncertain

Early guess: yes and yes.

The Pillen campaign is being guided by Jessica Flanagain, the governor's trusted political adviser who managed his 2018 re-election campaign.

Yet to be determined are the eventual size of the GOP gubernatorial field and where western and central Nebraska's big Republican primary vote may gravitate if the end game ultimately begins to center on Pillen and Herbster, both of whom would be pointing to their agricultural credentials.

The 3rd District is the state's Republican stronghold, counting considerably more registered Republicans than either of the two eastern and more heavily populated Nebraska congressional districts.

And that strength is multiplied by the fact that 3rd District voters are more likely to turn out to vote than some of their eastern Nebraska brothers and sisters.

Heineman's entry would dramatically alter the dynamics of the GOP primary race. A prodigious vote-getter, especially in the 3rd District, with a familiar name on the ballot; but also a name that would have been out of the spotlight for eight years.

It's probably the-more-the-merrier for a candidate like Lindstrom.