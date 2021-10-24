Don Walton: Patty Pansing Brooks preparing bid for Fortenberry House seat

That might be the best of all worlds if you're trying to hold onto valuable public service experience and talent while still opening the door to fresh new talent.

Yes, I know, that's a minority position to take.

The fact is there aren't really that many members of the Legislature who would want to serve more than two terms. Eight years is enough, sometimes even more than enough, for them.

But some talented, experienced senators might like to continue without being ousted by term limits, at least for the four years before they are eligible to return.

Ernie Chambers, Jerry Warner, Terry Carpenter are among the first names that come to mind. Skilled and experienced legislators, doers who were valuable to the state.

Mike Flood and Steve Lathrop are among several senators who chose to come back after sitting out the currently mandated four years.

An end to term limits would need the companionship of campaign finance reform to help level the playing field for candidates who might want to challenge established senators who can generally count on a built-in fund-raising advantage.