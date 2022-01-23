Don Walton: Our enemies must be watching and waiting with glee

At the same time, he said, China needs to be required to "play by approved international trade rules."

In this instance, the Farm Bureau, which is closely identified with Republican politics in Nebraska, has chosen "politics based on practical and material factors rather than on theoretical or ethical objectives," the definition of realpolitik in Merriam-Webster.

* * *

Finishing up:

* An elegantly written story in Politico by Sam Stein about ALS and one of its battling heroes — with accompanying acknowledgement of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's legislative role — is well worth your time.

* The Husker athletic department is probably overwhelmed by now with the same answer to the question of what would improve your gameday experience at Memorial Stadium, which was asked in a survey of season ticketholders: Winning. It used to be a tradition.

* Personal opinion: No to booze at football games; yes to beer at basketball games. There's a difference in the time spent in the stadium or at the arena and in the lines to the restrooms that might block the view of the game for many fans.