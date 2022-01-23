Don Walton: Our enemies must be watching and waiting with glee

"We are not enemies, but friends," Abraham Lincoln said.
"We must not be enemies.
"Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.
"The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels our nature."
And now, a century and a half later, we don't recognize one another, we have formed camps, we believe things that are not true, we are fighting over everything, including school curriculum, even protective masks in the midst of a pandemic that has killed 888,000 of us so far.
And we are questioning the validity of our elections, the foundation of our democratic republic.
Our enemies, or would-be enemies, beyond our shores must be watching — and waiting — with glee.
* * *
Realpolitik in action:
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has identified its top trade priority as "working to establish a long-term trading relationship with China while at the same time holding them accountable to international trade rules."
The Farm Bureau "urges President Biden to normalize trade relations with China and push for the complete elimination of all tariffs of U.S. agricultural products going to China," NEFB President Mark McHargue said.
At the same time, he said, China needs to be required to "play by approved international trade rules."
In this instance, the Farm Bureau, which is closely identified with Republican politics in Nebraska, has chosen "politics based on practical and material factors rather than on theoretical or ethical objectives," the definition of realpolitik in Merriam-Webster.
* * *
Finishing up:
* An elegantly written story in Politico by Sam Stein about ALS and one of its battling heroes — with accompanying acknowledgement of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's legislative role — is well worth your time.
* The Husker athletic department is probably overwhelmed by now with the same answer to the question of what would improve your gameday experience at Memorial Stadium, which was asked in a survey of season ticketholders: Winning. It used to be a tradition.
* Personal opinion: No to booze at football games; yes to beer at basketball games. There's a difference in the time spent in the stadium or at the arena and in the lines to the restrooms that might block the view of the game for many fans.
* Jim Pillen's most recent gubernatorial TV ad message declaring "I'm sick of Washington ... they don't have a clue on COVID ... they want to shut us down ... pay people not to work ... mandate government control of everything" is delivered with a shotgun in his hands.
* Does Donald Trump come to Nebraska to campaign for Charles Herbster? On the way to or from his primary 2022 destination in neighboring Wyoming, where Liz Cheney, his No. 1 target, is seeking reelection?
* Sen. Julie Slama's legislative proposal to seek a vote of the people on a proposed constitutional amendment to transform Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature into a partisan body whose members are elected as either Republicans or Democrats rather than on a nonpartisan ticket appears likely to be trapped by a filibuster.
* The current Republican effort to block Sen. Adam Morfeld's candidacy for Lancaster county attorney provides a reminder of the GOP's successful effort in 2018 to block Chris Beutler from seeking reelection as mayor of Lincoln by suddenly seeking and winning voter approval to limit Lincoln mayors to three terms.
* The U.S. Virgin Islands also has a unicameral legislature, reader Kurt Robak informs me. It's composed of 15 senators.
* Once the Legislature passes the accelerated Social Security state income tax exemption plan long championed by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, he has a huge issue for his Republican gubernatorial campaign. Older Nebraskans vote in high numbers.
* Sen. Justin Wayne: "We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable to make change."
* Sen. Megan Hunt: "There's a tone of frustration and mistrust in the Legislature."
* This week in the Legislature: Accelerated elimination of state income taxation of Social Security benefits; protection of increased property tax relief; reduction of state income taxes; all on a fast track.
