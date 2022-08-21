Don Walton: Nebraska will take voter photo ID requirement to the ballot

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nebraskans will decide this November whether to approve a voter photo ID requirement in order to be eligible to participate in future elections.

That decision will come at a time when former President Donald Trump and his closest associates and supporters continue to raise suspicions and doubts about the accuracy and veracity of 2020 presidential election results.

Civic Nebraska raises a concern that the 54,000 adult Nebraskans who do not have drivers licenses, the most common form of photo ID, could be adversely impacted by the proposal.

And the number conceivably could rise to nearly 70,000 if people over 18 with learners permits are not considered to be valid ID-holders, the organization said.

Supporters of the initiative have said that Nebraskans without photo-ID drivers licenses would be accommodated by subsequent legislation implementing the proposal if it receives voter approval. That would ultimately be determined by members of the 2023 Legislature if voters adopt the proposed constitutional amendment.

Opponents of the proposal suggest that low-income voters, minority voters, disabled voters and perhaps some rural voters, along with college students, are among Nebraskans who could be adversely impacted by the change.

The initiative petition drive seeking a vote on the proposed constitutional amendment was led by Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling and is strongly supported by the Republican Party.

Some opponents suggest that most of those who might find it more difficult to vote under the new photo ID requirement are people who tend to vote Democratic.

Supporters turned in a mountain of petitions containing 172,000 signatures earlier this year, far more than would be needed to ultimately gain official access to the November ballot.

It's an important decision for Nebraska voters to consider in a state that has not had any evidence of real or organized voter fraud, just isolated incidents of voter error.

Supporters suggest that it's time to build guard rails against potential voter fraud.

Civic Nebraska points to the language in the Nebraska state constitution in closing its argument: "All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise."

* * *

Gov. Pete Ricketts' memorization skills have always amazed me.

The governor cites statistics and names from memory, often introducing by name a range of people whom he just met prior to participating with them in a news conference.

Ricketts is focused and disciplined, his attention always centered on speakers he has included in his news events, his eyes never wandering or scanning the room.

Once, early in his governorship, I accompanied the governor on an automobile trip to a nearby town where he was going to speak in order to interview him during the ride.

As we approached the community, he said he needed to pause the interview so he could review his speech on his laptop and then we could resume talking on the way back to Lincoln.

Ricketts read over his speech, promptly got out of the car when we arrived and walked into the business site to deliver his address without notes, leaving the laptop behind.

When we got back into the car, I expressed amazement at how he could do that. The governor responded that he had messed up and forgotten one paragraph.

When he was first inaugurated as governor in 2015, I asked his father, Joe Ricketts, if I could interview him briefly after his son's speech in the legislative chamber.

At the conclusion of that interview, Joe Ricketts took a couple of extra minutes to emphasize that his son is very smart.

* * *

The dedication of a bust of Ted Sorensen at the University of Nebraska College of Law this coming Friday provides a reminder of his answer to a question that I -- and others -- once asked him.

Were those memorable and historic words that President Kennedy uttered during his presidency often your words?

"Ask not," Sorensen replied.

Finishing up

* The restoration of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the elegant church with two steeples across the street north of the Capitol, is good news. The church that looks like a church was first built in 1888.

* It's stunning every time I hear it: There are 50,000 job openings in Nebraska ready to be filled. For some business advocates, that's an argument for long-delayed immigration reform.

* The worker shortage in Nebraska has turned community colleges into the favored child in the family of post-secondary education.

* Nebraska's congressional delegation goes on stage Thursday at the annual Chamber of Commerce legislative summit held at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum at Ashland with one new face in the lineup. The interaction, with Rep. Mike Flood in the mix now, is always interesting -- and revealing.

* As we make use of federal pandemic funding assistance to address long-standing needs in our state, let's not decide to wait for the next federal funding flow before we tackle our other challenges.

* And here comes football, followed by September. It used to be the other way around.