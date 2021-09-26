Don Walton: Mt. Kilimanjaro climb by Nebraska senators attracts film crew

Three Republicans; two Democrats. Three rural senators; two urban senators. One woman; one Native American; one Black senator; all members of Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature, all elected on a nonpartisan ballot.

"Doing something very hard as a team, where everyone is dependent on one another, is the single best experience to build trust among each other," Brewer says in the promotional.

"Our team of senators are all in agreement that we need more trust in the Legislature, so we're going to do this climb together and, quite literally, take the first step upward to build a better Nebraska."

The senators plan a "final team confidence exercise" at Harney Peak, newly known as Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills of South Dakota, in October before the November climb in Africa.

* * *

It should not go unnoticed and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha reminded us on Twitter:

"While redistricting can be polarizing, let's take a moment to appreciate that Nebraska chose a Woman and Black man to lead our efforts to protect our country's most sacred right.

"I don't take this moment lightly or this responsibility for granted."