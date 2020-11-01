Don Walton: Most consequential election of our lifetime dead ahead

At last.
Election Day is right around the corner now.
It may sound cliched, or overused, to call it the most consequential election of our lifetimes, but this time it really is.
America is on the ballot this year, Thomas Friedman writes in The New York Times.
So, whether you want four more years of President Donald Trump, or you don't, head down the street and cast your ballot at your neighborhood polling place on Tuesday if you haven't already cast your vote.
This is your country. This is our country.
As we enter this week, we may be approaching a dangerous moment and perhaps not an end to this long journey.
A blowout — win or lose — on Election Night might resolve it, but if results are close and states remain in play at the end of a night of counting with the prospect of days or even weeks of further counting of mail ballots, we will have arrived at a perilous moment.
President Trump has signaled that he may just consider himself duly reelected if he is leading after a night of counting. Game over, unwilling to accept the results of continued counting of ballots if that changes the final result.
And then we would find ourselves stepping into a nightmare scenario.
The president has armed himself with a dutiful attorney general and rushed another justice to Senate confirmation to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court days before the election. He's already talking about settling the election in that court. He's ready.
But perhaps this new justice, and this court, may not be his to command.
And perhaps we get through this without either side going to the streets in a country where, thanks in large part to that court, civilians now own an astonishing 393,347,000 guns.
We didn't used to have to board up windows to prepare for Election Day.
* * *
The Christian Science Monitor already is looking ahead.
"Some Republicans actually see a silver lining in losing the White House this year," Christa Case Bryant writes.
Among them is Anne Emily Caplin, a New Hampshire Republican who worked for former Sen. Warren Rudman.
"Like many others interviewed, she holds out hope for a new generation of Republican leaders," Bryant writes in the Monitor.
"People like Ben Sasse, the junior Nebraska senator known for his passionate disquisitions on the Constitution.
"Or Nikki Haley, the daughter of immigrant parents who became governor of South Carolina and Mr. Trump's ambassador to the United Nations."
So, it's already begun.
* * *
Gov. Pete Ricketts told participants at this year's Zoom version of the annual Chamber of Commerce "fly-in" gathering with Nebraska's congressional delegation that President Trump's White House is "the most federalist administration since Ronald Reagan."
Ricketts pointed to a number of decisions that granted or returned power and responsibilities to the states, including environmental review of highway construction and environmental regulation of waters.
Trump's pandemic response gave states the opportunity to construct their own plans, the governor noted.
That allowed for "a more flexible, tailored response" to COVID-19, Ricketts said.
Ricketts said he has appreciated the ongoing access and communication with the president and cabinet members provided by Trump's administration.
When Barack Obama was in the White House, Ricketts said, "I never got a call from the president."
* * *
Finishing up:
* Judge Steve Grasz, a Nebraskan whose nomination to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit was confirmed by the Senate on a 50-48 vote in 2017, was one of the two judges who joined in the 2-1 decision that rejected the Minnesota secretary of state's decision to allow absentee ballots that were mailed before Election Day to be counted upon receipt up to a week later.
* Some Republicans would like to end assignment of one of the state's five presidential electoral votes to the winner in each of the three congressional districts, but Ricketts told the Chamber gathering that it's the current allocation that brought President Trump to Nebraska last week.
* Sen. Ben Sasse told the conference that China is the looming challenge and threat to the United States, but emphasized that it's the Chinese Communist Party, not the Chinese people.
* Jack Howard, senior vice president of the congressional and public affairs division of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told the virtual gathering that "our main focus will be (securing) a pro-business majority in the Senate" as he anticipates the prospect of a Democratic Senate majority emerging from what he expects to be a "low blue tide" election this week.
* Buckle up; here we go.
