Don Walton: Most consequential election of our lifetime dead ahead

At last.

Election Day is right around the corner now.

It may sound cliched, or overused, to call it the most consequential election of our lifetimes, but this time it really is.

America is on the ballot this year, Thomas Friedman writes in The New York Times.

So, whether you want four more years of President Donald Trump, or you don't, head down the street and cast your ballot at your neighborhood polling place on Tuesday if you haven't already cast your vote.

This is your country. This is our country.

As we enter this week, we may be approaching a dangerous moment and perhaps not an end to this long journey.

A blowout — win or lose — on Election Night might resolve it, but if results are close and states remain in play at the end of a night of counting with the prospect of days or even weeks of further counting of mail ballots, we will have arrived at a perilous moment.

President Trump has signaled that he may just consider himself duly reelected if he is leading after a night of counting. Game over, unwilling to accept the results of continued counting of ballots if that changes the final result.