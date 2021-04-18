Don Walton: Morfeld student journalist vote displays rural-urban divide

Began to become sort of acquainted with university regents who occasionally would call. There was a spurt of phone activity after the newspaper published its April Fools edition one year with a story that referred to the Board of Rodents.

The regents traffic came to a halt after they received some informal university legal advice to just remain silent and not engage or they soon would be viewed as "owning" what's in the student newspaper rather than staying safely distant and separated.

There's a lesson in that for school administrators, although understandably harder to achieve in local communities.

Many of those UNL students, who had previously worked on high school publications, are writing the news and sports stories that we all are reading today or reporting on television or radio.

Some are in Washington, at the White House or covering Congress or other activities in the nation's Capital, and others are at a variety of news centers with national audiences.

So will be those Nebraska high school journalists one day.

* * *

Tax and spending decisions ahead in the Legislature.