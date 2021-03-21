Don Walton: Maybe there's a middle in the Legislature between left and right

Sen. Adam Morfeld's bill to protect the free speech rights of student journalists attracted the first-round votes of 11 Republicans who joined all 17 Democrats in the non-partisan Legislature in advancing the bill after shutting down a filibuster.

The vote on each issue, each bill, each motion is unique, but that vote might be an early, perhaps tentative sign of "a middle" in this Legislature as it passes the session's halfway mark and heads into some difficult decision-making.

This isn't the Congress where you're a Republican or a Democrat and you vote accordingly. With far too few exceptions.

Probably the toughest test of whether there is "a middle" in the nonpartisan Legislature will emerge when senators tackle redistricting this autumn and partisan politics invades the proceedings as it does every 10 years.

There'll be efforts to make the 2nd Congressional District safer for Republican candidates, including GOP presidential nominees, and to hold the gain of urban seats in the Legislature to one, rather than the two that might seem more justified by population figures.

That division of urban and rural seats will remain in place for the next 10 years while Nebraska's population growth continues to center in the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex.