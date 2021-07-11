Don Walton: Marijuana, voter ID should fuel 2022 voter turnout

Only one of those districts is currently in toss-up territory in voter registration terms.

Sen. Matt Hansen's 26th District counted 10,244 Democrats and 10,085 Republicans in July.

But redistricting is the wild card in this process: All legislative district boundaries may change.

And you can be sure that there are majority Republican mapmakers outside the Legislature who already are at work constructing the tentative contours of a map, especially in Lincoln and Omaha, that could lead to an increased number of Republicans in the Legislature.

All but one of the 17 senators who are registered Democrats are in those metropolitan centers.

Many Republicans already have made it clear that their chief goal will be to protect rural seats in the Legislature, rather than be singularly focused on the equal population objective established by the courts.

The GOP goal in congressional redistricting will be to shore up Republican strength in metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District.