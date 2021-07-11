Don Walton: Marijuana, voter ID should fuel 2022 voter turnout

Let's peer down the road.
2022 is not a presidential election year and, in Nebraska, there'll be no U.S. Senate race.
Normally, that would be a formula for a comparatively modest general election voter turnout.
But there's enough gas pouring into the political tank already to power a healthy level of voter participation next year — and more fuel is on the way.
A race to choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts as he bumps into term limits and completes his eight years in office will be a 2022 headliner — but that decision is likely to be made in May rather than in November.
It would be far healthier politically to have a more competitive statewide battleground, but recent and current scorecards tell you rather emphatically that Nebraskans are going to choose their next governor in the Republican primary election and then confirm that choice in the general election.
Latest dominant voter registration figures: 595,119 Republicans; 359,164 Democrats.
Non-partisan voters weigh in at a healthy 269,858.
It would take something really dramatic to trigger a competitive gubernatorial race in November.
But there's still going to be plenty of fuel to light a fire for voter turnout.
Republicans have announced that they are preparing to put a voter ID requirement on the general election ballot.
At a time when any proposed change to voter requirements is a lightning rod, that is going to attract attention, pushing voter turnout.
But perhaps even more certain to bring voters to the polls are proposals that are in the works to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana and to legalize medical use of marijuana for Nebraskans without restrictions based on age.
Marijuana probably is a sure-fire magnet.
And there will be some competitive legislative races in newly constructed legislative districts that will be created during a special session of the Legislature in September.
The current 49-member, nonpartisan Legislature is comprised of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats.
That's one senator short of a potentially filibuster-proof Legislature for Republicans — if and when they all vote together.
Changing that arithmetic is easier said than done.
Only three of the dozen veteran senators who will be term-limited out of office at the end of next year are Democrats and all of them are from Lincoln.
Only one of those districts is currently in toss-up territory in voter registration terms.
Sen. Matt Hansen's 26th District counted 10,244 Democrats and 10,085 Republicans in July.
But redistricting is the wild card in this process: All legislative district boundaries may change.
And you can be sure that there are majority Republican mapmakers outside the Legislature who already are at work constructing the tentative contours of a map, especially in Lincoln and Omaha, that could lead to an increased number of Republicans in the Legislature.
All but one of the 17 senators who are registered Democrats are in those metropolitan centers.
Many Republicans already have made it clear that their chief goal will be to protect rural seats in the Legislature, rather than be singularly focused on the equal population objective established by the courts.
The GOP goal in congressional redistricting will be to shore up Republican strength in metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District.
Democrats have won an electoral vote in two of the last four presidential elections in the 2nd District, including 2020. But Republicans have had a commanding, although narrow, hold on that district's House seat, thanks to rural Sarpy County precincts.
Here are the potential issues cited by Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen in an online survey seeking guidance from supporters on "what each of you thinks we should be focusing on in Nebraska and across America."
"Is it preventing the Green New Deal?" he asked.
"Stopping excessive government spending?"
"Election integrity? Border security?"
Also on his list of potential issues: Protecting life. Protecting the 2nd Amendment. Cutting property taxes.
