Don Walton: Lott, Lieberman trumpet Ben Nelson's book on 'Death of the Senate'

"It is a dysfunctional and divided place utterly lacking in the joy and sense of shared purpose we once knew.

"That's why this book by our colleague Ben Nelson matters so deeply."

Those are startling — and sad — words describing the U.S. Senate in its current state and they come from Trent Lott, the former Republican Senate majority leader from Mississippi, and Joe Lieberman, the former Democratic senator from Connecticut who was his party's 2000 vice presidential nominee.

Lott and Lieberman collaborated to write the foreword to former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson's upcoming book entitled "Death of the Senate: My Front Row Seat to the Demise of the World's Greatest Deliberative Body."

Today, Lott and Lieberman write, senators have "few personal relationships with colleagues in the other party" and they "don't listen to one another."

That is not the productive Senate that they say they once knew.

"We all have a stake in saving the United States Senate, so that once again it becomes the world's greatest deliberative body and a bulwark of our democracy," Lott and Lieberman write.

The book is scheduled for publication in September.