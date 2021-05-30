Don Walton: Lively legislative session ends with redistricting ahead

* So, Sen. Mitch McConnell is running the clock in the Senate once again, focused on the next election. There was a reason that the Founders did not want Congress to represent the political parties.

* Ben Sasse has demonstrated independence once again, voting in support of an independent inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after voting last February to convict former President Trump on a House impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.

* It is worth noting that in an overwhelmingly Republican state that voted for Donald Trump, three of Nebraska's five Republican members of Congress voted to proceed with an insurrection inquiry.

* Answering a question on CNN about reports that McConnell asked Senate Republicans to vote against an insurrection inquiry as a personal favor to him, Chuck Hagel said that is "absolutely shocking and shameful...if he said it" and, if he did, he "should not have the responsibility or the privilege of being a leader in Congress."

* Republicans in the nonpartisan Legislature already have demonstrated their power to control legislative and congressional redistricting with adoption of guidelines that quickly split senators into partisan camps. And there they shall be.