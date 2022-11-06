Don Walton: Let's all vote Tuesday -- and accept the results

OK, let's do this.

Election Day tomorrow; let's vote, participate in this country that we have been gifted.

This is a critical moment: Is America melting down?

Or is that just foolish talk?

We're poised to elect a new U.S. House of Representatives and fill 35 U.S. Senate seats on Tuesday -- although it may take a little longer to determine the winners in some states. Georgia is inclined to have the last word.

Will the losing candidates -- and their parties -- accept the results?

Or is this going to be Part Two of an ongoing challenge to the validity of American elections? The assumption of the challengers is if I don't win, if my party doesn't win, the whole process is rigged and the results don't count.

And if that becomes widely accepted, then we are on the road to destruction.

There's no guarantee, but I believe Tuesday's results in Nebraska will be accepted as valid and accurate.

In Arizona and in Georgia, and perhaps in Pennsylvania and at Mar-a-Lago, perhaps not.

Do we really have to walk past guys in combat gear brandishing guns now and turning what should be our civic celebration and neighborhood gathering into a moment of some tension and looming threat that might -- and may be designed to -- scare some voters away?

We are divided now and we are armed to the teeth and there is no shortage of conspiracy theories and demagogues to stir the soil.

Hopefully, we can can get through this election without too much damage.

It's the next one, the 2024 presidential election and its aftermath, that is going to be the real test of whether "we are not enemies, but friends," as Abraham Lincoln tried to counsel us to be.

We are privileged to live in a city proclaiming his name.

Hopefully, Americans will hear and heed his words this time.

* * *

Tom Brewer is on the phone from Ukraine.

It's about 4 p.m. in Lincoln, approaching 11 p.m. where he is in a land ravaged by war, where flocks of missiles suddenly fill the air and turn everyone into a target whether they are in uniform or not.

More than a thousand children have been killed or injured so far.

"There is a much more senior crowd in the Ukrainian army," Brewer said, not the preponderance of young soldiers that you find in the U.S. Army.

"Soldiers are in their 30s and their 40s; one that I visited with was 55," he said.

"They're there to serve and they know their world will never be the same if they don't push the Russians out of their country."

This is a battle for their lives, their families and their future.

"I will come out of this with admiration and appreciation for these people," Brewer said. "They've had a 20-year taste of freedom and they don't want to give it up."

It's a story that needs telling, and Brewer is the ideal storyteller as a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, a Nebraska state senator who rode to the sound of the guns in Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance and support in that war-torn land.

* * *

Two intriguing congressional races in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday.

It's complicated by redistricting that shuffled the deck, moving residents living in Papillion and La Vista in suburban Sarpy County out of metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District and into the revised 1st District where they will choose between House candidates who live in Lincoln and Norfolk.

Republican Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk won the first of two showdowns with Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a special election in June, so this is a rematch for a new two-year term.

Flood, then a state senator, won by 6,234 votes in June, surging in rural counties while Pansing Brooks, a state senator, won Lincoln and Lancaster County by more than 10,000 votes.

Meanwhile, in Omaha's competitive 2nd District, Democratic nominee Tony Vargas, a state senator, is challenging Republican Rep. Don Bacon in a contest that is rated as a toss-up by Politico and a number of other national observers.

Out west, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith is expected to sail to reelection to a ninth term in the vast 3rd District, which is bigger than some states.

* * *

Sen. John Stinner of Gering has sharply criticized Gov. Pete Ricketts for "his dark money" attacks on Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg in his bid for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

"The idea that one person should be able to dictate how our regents vote should be terrifying and, honestly, Governor Ricketts should be ashamed of his attempts to buy a seat for Matt's lesser-qualified opponent," Stinner wrote in a letter to the editor published in the Scottsbluff Star Herald.

In the Legislature, Williams "has been a solid conservative," Stinner wrote, and he is a friend.

"He has also shown a willingness to act in what was the best interest of his district instead of toeing the line that Governor Ricketts has dictated," Stinner wrote, "and that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent against him."

The governor's $300,000 contribution "to attack a fellow committed conservative Republican (is) repugnant and indicative of everything that people complain about in coffee shops across the state," Stinner wrote.

Stinner, who has been a leader in the Legislature as chairman of its Appropriations Committee, is also a Republican.

And a man who never minces words.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Gov. Ricketts is traveling to Japan this week to be honored by the government of Japan with presentation of the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star for his work in strengthening the relationship between Nebraska and Japan, largely through trade and cultural exchange.

* "University of Florida presidential hopeful Sen. Ben Sasse called LSU 'trash' during interview," the Baton Rouge Advocate headline read after Sasse referred lightheartedly to comments about Southeastern Conference football that he made as a 9-year-old and then lightheartedly amended. Welcome to the SEC.