Don Walton: Legislature's rules decision protects its nonpartisan nature

That threatened the future character and spirit of this unique legislature, but it was a brief aberration and didn't last beyond that two-year legislative cycle.

Three senators who are Republicans — that's different than calling them Republican senators — led the way in striking down last week's proposal.

Flood, Mark Kolterman and Matt Williams spoke first and by the time they sat down, that proposal's fate was sealed.

Opponents of the proposal went into the battle with what I'm told were 27 votes; when the debate was over, they had three more.

Flood, who returned to the Legislature this year after sitting out the constitutionally mandated two terms, led the way and showed us what a force he can be.

* * *

Chuck Hagel has written an online column warning that "the fracturing of America is endangering the world."

"Military and cyber attacks from foreign adversaries are not America's only threats," Nebraska's former senator and the former U.S. secretary of defense wrote.

"Our most serious threats are internal, not external," Hagel said.