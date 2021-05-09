Don Walton: Legislature rounding the turn, entering final stretch

* Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard lives 42 miles from the Wyoming border, about 60 miles from the Colorado border and about 400 miles from Lincoln. Ask him how long it takes him to get home on a four-day legislative weekend and he'll tell you: "It depends on who's driving," whether it's him or his wife, Cathy.

* Sen. Adam Morfeld will kick off his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney on Wednesday, June 16, at Duffy's Tavern. An early glance at his Facebook page shows 530 people already signed up as either going or interested.

* It's hard to imagine anything more dangerous to our electoral system than the current presidential election recount in Arizona mounted by the Republican Party. How is that allowed to happen? Are the Democrats going to recount a Trump state next?

* Speaker Mike Hilgers has signaled that adjournment of the Legislature will come earlier than the currently scheduled 90th day on June 10. Wrapped up in the adjusted scheduling decision will be whether senators will have an opportunity to attempt to override late gubernatorial vetoes.