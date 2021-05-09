Don Walton: Legislature rounding the turn, entering final stretch

This has been a hard-driving legislative session full of filibusters and vigorous debate.
A serious Legislature with some serious new blood.
Too early to know what it will accomplish because those answers usually come crowded into the final days.
And it's always important to recognize that achievements also are measured by what did senators prevent.
Bad things can happen.
There's been marked progress this year for rural senators in achieving and structuring increased property tax relief as redistricting approaches that will cost them one or two seats in the Legislature beginning in 2023.
Final census figures may say two; internal power and politics may say one.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has prioritized property tax relief, will also be gone in 2023.
But the odds are strong that he'll be succeeded by a governor who's also devoted to that issue, although a brand new governor is not likely to be as effective in achieving his or her goals early.
There'll be a new chairman or chairwoman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee in 2023, and that will also have an impact as Sen. John Stinner, a strong and effective leader, will be gone.
If you take a glance at the current membership of the committee, you probably can see four potential successors. Naming an experienced new committee leader will be a big factor in setting the stage for what comes next.
Next year's short 60-day session could be critical in terms of mapping the state's journey forward, especially when you look at the names of a dozen experienced state senators who will be preparing to wrap it up.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry suggests that agricultural trade could be the vehicle not only to move toward a fair trade balance with China, but also perhaps to open the door through trade diplomacy to a wider "political settlement" on the diplomatic front.
* Gambling expansion hits second stage floor consideration in the Legislature on Monday with electronic keno wagering on the table once again.
* The legislative debate on medical marijuana is scheduled for Wednesday.
* Sen. Ben Sasse is proposing a "national signing bonus act" to provide an incentive for workers displaced by the pandemic to get back to work now. His bill would convert the pandemic federal unemployment benefit into a two-month bonus equal to 101 percent of a worker's current unemployment payment for those who return to work.
* Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard lives 42 miles from the Wyoming border, about 60 miles from the Colorado border and about 400 miles from Lincoln. Ask him how long it takes him to get home on a four-day legislative weekend and he'll tell you: "It depends on who's driving," whether it's him or his wife, Cathy.
* Sen. Adam Morfeld will kick off his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney on Wednesday, June 16, at Duffy's Tavern. An early glance at his Facebook page shows 530 people already signed up as either going or interested.
* It's hard to imagine anything more dangerous to our electoral system than the current presidential election recount in Arizona mounted by the Republican Party. How is that allowed to happen? Are the Democrats going to recount a Trump state next?
* Speaker Mike Hilgers has signaled that adjournment of the Legislature will come earlier than the currently scheduled 90th day on June 10. Wrapped up in the adjusted scheduling decision will be whether senators will have an opportunity to attempt to override late gubernatorial vetoes.
* That adventurous climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro by four state senators is being moved from September into November in order to be sure they'll be available for redistricting duties when delayed U.S. census figures bring lawmakers back to Lincoln for a special session to accomplish that task.
* A quick look online suggests that November weather will increase the challenge.
