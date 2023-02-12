Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln's birthday ... the president who sacrificed his life for his country, saved the fragile and broken union of northern and southern states and gave America's Black slaves their freedom.

"There, in the heart of the capital, on the National Mall, Abraham Lincoln remains, at once elevated and proximate, historic and humble, a source of strength for the struggle that seems to have no end," Jon Meacham writes in concluding his new Lincoln book, "And There was Light."

Lincoln was slain just six days after Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox.

Could there have been a more consequential president?

It is our city's privilege and honor to bear his name.

* * *

The 2023 Legislature is just about one-third of the way home.

Monday marks the 27th day of the 90-day session with floor action resuming after a flood of all-day committee hearings.

What do we know? Not much yet.

But we know that there will be more and swifter property tax relief accompanied by a broad range of tax reductions as state government rides a revenue wave.

There almost certainly will be a new state prison.

And a new distribution of state aid to schools.

Along with a very tight state budget with growth far below the 6.6% inflation rate forecast for 2023.

Filibusters may force negotiation of voter photo ID requirements and perhaps protect current abortion rights up to the 20th week of pregnancy, but those are going to be close calls either way.

Gov. Jim Pillen appears to be well on the road to a successful start with a series of legislative victories already teed up for action.

Still in play are ongoing legislative attacks directed at public education by some senators and an increasingly urgent workforce challenge.

Each potentially acts as a brake on Nebraska's future.

* * *

Spoke briefly with Tom Osborne last week when he came to the Capitol to join his former Husker defensive star, Gov. Jim Pillen, in launching a program to help support youth mentoring.

"I used to tell the governor what to do," Osborne quipped during the event.

When the man I previously knew only through my binoculars from my seat way up high in Memorial Stadium decided to become a candidate for Congress, suddenly he was part of my job as a political reporter.

And during conversations while occasionally traveling or visiting with him, I found a man who still wondered if he could have done even more to try to help save Husker running back Lawrence Phillips after his extraordinary efforts to do so.

The greatest coach in college football history, I would argue -- look where he did it -- wrapping it up with three national championships and a stunning 60-3 finish in his last five years.

* * *

Finishing up:

* The State of the Union is increasingly rowdy and theatric. Some members of Congress looked like they were going to a costume party when they showed up for the president's address. Mitt Romney tried to assume the role of bouncer when he encountered George Santos on the floor. And Marjorie Taylor Greene bellowed at the president during his speech. Decorum is past tense.

* The Legislature resumes morning sessions on Monday after two weeks of non-stop morning and afternoon committee hearings. And that will be a welcome change.

* As the University of Nebraska begins to "rethink ourselves," in President Ted Carter's words, while reacting to a challenging environment, it's important that we recognize that a quality university education is more than job training.

* Wisely, as the university faces the prospect of a 2% budget increase over the next two years, the University of Nebraska Foundation is embarked on a $3 billion fundraising drive called "a campaign for our university's future."

* Ben Sasse's first day as president of the University of Florida brought a small crowd of protestors knocking on his office door in Gainesville last Monday. Sasse arrives at a time when Gov. Ron DeSantis is stirring student and faculty blowback on university campuses in Florida with a crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as he prepares to run for president.

* Henry Kissinger, who opened up U.S. relationships with China, will be 100 on May 27.

* Tie optional, thank you, Governor Pillen.

* Pitchers and catchers report this week.

