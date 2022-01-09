Don Walton: Investment opportunities arrive along with workforce challenges

"Hi Charles — would you be open to an interview about your participation in Jan. 5-6 events in Washington last year and whether the House select committee has been in touch with you? Thanks — Don."

"Don. Thank you for your request but I don't have anything to add as I left before rally was over to travel to Florida to the RNC event where (South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem) was speaking."

"Thanks Charles. Can you tell me if the House select committee has been in touch with you about events preceding the rally?"

"Not at this time."

It's hard to know if Herbster is going to be questioned by the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a year ago, but the committee and its staff already had interviewed more than 300 people by the end of 2021.

Herbster was a participant in a meeting of Trump family members and close political associates at the Willard Hotel in Washington the day before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. A number of those participants reportedly have already been contacted by the committee.