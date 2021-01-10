Don Walton: Insurrection comes to America; Congress can help heal

Insurrection used to be just a word in our history books, but it's right in our faces today. We saw it up close last week.

This probably is a bigger moment than we can actually process right now with at least 10 dangerous days looming ahead — and the likelihood of many more following that — with the ending not yet determined and certainly not anywhere within sight.

This could begin to ease with an orderly transfer of power on Jan. 20 and a return to some adjusted form of normalcy, but it's clear now that it won't really be gone. It is here.

Any new normalcy will also contain a new element of danger accompanied by growth of an ever-expanding government security force and locked government doors along with the uncomfortable realization that there are strangers among us who would tear our country down.

President Donald Trump will go home to Palm Beach.

But he's not done.

There might even be some menace in his tweet informing his supporters that he won't be at the inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20.

Is that: hint, hint?

Trump rallies are planned at state capitols next weekend.