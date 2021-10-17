Don Walton: Indigenous People's Day in Nebraska so long overdue

There was something special about Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska last week.
So long in coming; so overdue.
A moment of recognition and attention on a bright, sunny day — and a quiet, unstated reminder of some darkness in the American story.
Last Monday was a time of celebration and ceremony with drums and dancing in the State Capitol where stunning artwork paints the history of Nebraska's Native people. And they brought their own color onto the stage with bright dancing costumes.
The outdoor ceremony on the mall unveiling the sculpture of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte was awash with high spirits.
"This day was a long time coming," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said. "For Natives, this is a moment to freeze in time."
Brewer, a member of the Oglala Sioux, is the first Native elected to the Legislature.
The day at the Capitol and then outdoors along Centennial Mall was a moment to focus attention.
We are not personally responsible for the actions — and crimes — of our ancestors, but we are responsible for our inattention and for what we choose to do, or not do, today.
Starting perhaps with the fundamental lesson that Frank LaMere, gone now two years, taught Nebraska's Boy Staters.
And me.
It's a basic lesson they already learned from their parents while growing up with brothers and sisters, he reminded them.
"You be good to him; you be good to her."
That's where to begin.
* * *
Seven months until Nebraska's 2022 primary election.
A Republican gubernatorial showdown is certain to hog the spotlight.
Just below that comes nomination of two finalists on the nonpartisan ballot for seats in the Legislature from newly reshaped legislative districts and nomination of partisan finalists in the newly constructed congressional districts.
All three incumbent Republican congressmen will sail to primary victories.
The big unanswered question is whether former Gov. Dave Heineman will enter the Republican gubernatorial derby, dramatically altering the dynamics of that contest.
Jim Pillen is expected to receive the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts and what will follow will be plenty of campaign funding and the advantages of party-generated support at the county level all across the state.
Heineman, who was term-limited out of office in 2015 after serving 10 years as governor, has the advantage of almost universal name recognition and a record of strong Republican voter support.
Money could be a challenge in a political arena increasingly dominated by the drumbeat of TV ads, but Nebraskans still respond to the attention of campaign stops in their communities — especially outside Lincoln and Omaha — and Heineman already has been touching base.
Charles Herbster comes to the show with money and the tantalizing possibility of an endorsement from Donald Trump.
"As governor, I will stand up to Biden and do what needs to be done to keep Nebraskans safe," Herbster wrote in a campaign post card greeting "from Biden's broken border" mailed out last week.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha offers the newer and freshest face and may have sufficient funding support to deliver his message of younger generational leadership for the state.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Time in Washington is measured by the calendar, not the clock.
* Senate song: "It's a long, long while from May to December; but the days grow short when you reach September ... oh, the days dwindle down to a precious few."
* Arguments among Democratic senators over what takes highest priority for them — a traditional infrastructure bill or a social program infrastructure bill — may be missing the moment. Some reasonable, and ideally somewhat bipartisan, protection of voting access and voting rights and the counting of voting results, action that increases rather than interferes with the opportunity for citizen participation in their government, is the whole ballgame heading into the dangerous waters that lie ahead.
* How dangerous? The legitimacy of U.S. elections is being challenged now. Election results are not being accepted as valid by tens of millions of Americans. Where does that lead?
* The back-and-forth court decisions on the legal challenge to the Texas abortion ban demonstrate the importance of who appoints federal judges, but also raise troubling questions about what is supposed to be a nonpartisan judiciary.
* The Lancaster County Republican Party partnered this month with Nebraska Shooters for classroom instruction and handgun target practice in an exercise called "Introduction to Handguns."
* A frustrating season for the Huskers — and the rest of us.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon