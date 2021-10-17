Don Walton: Indigenous People's Day in Nebraska so long overdue

Money could be a challenge in a political arena increasingly dominated by the drumbeat of TV ads, but Nebraskans still respond to the attention of campaign stops in their communities — especially outside Lincoln and Omaha — and Heineman already has been touching base.

Charles Herbster comes to the show with money and the tantalizing possibility of an endorsement from Donald Trump.

"As governor, I will stand up to Biden and do what needs to be done to keep Nebraskans safe," Herbster wrote in a campaign post card greeting "from Biden's broken border" mailed out last week.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha offers the newer and freshest face and may have sufficient funding support to deliver his message of younger generational leadership for the state.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Time in Washington is measured by the calendar, not the clock.

* Senate song: "It's a long, long while from May to December; but the days grow short when you reach September ... oh, the days dwindle down to a precious few."