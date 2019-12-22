Don Walton: Impeachment, Medicaid, Lucy and the football

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the House not a creature was stirring.

Until Thursday when they all suddenly appeared en masse.

Impeach him, the Democrats said. And so they did.

Now Senate Republicans await their turn to quickly set him free to fly away like the down of a thistle, stained but newly and increasingly empowered by an acquittal on all charges.

Is that how this tale ends?

Maybe not, now that House Democrats have decided not to send their work on to the Senate until — or will it be unless? — they believe they have been assured a fair trial.

But first things first, and that meant heading home for Christmas.

On, United! On, Southwest! On, Delta!

Dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!

* * *

The 2020 election year lies just over the horizon now.

And it may paint the growing political divide between rural and urban Nebraska in vivid colors.

It's Omaha and Lincoln versus rural Nebraska when they go to the ballot box.