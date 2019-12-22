Don Walton: Impeachment, Medicaid, Lucy and the football

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the House not a creature was stirring.
Until Thursday when they all suddenly appeared en masse.
Impeach him, the Democrats said. And so they did.
Now Senate Republicans await their turn to quickly set him free to fly away like the down of a thistle, stained but newly and increasingly empowered by an acquittal on all charges.
Is that how this tale ends?
Maybe not, now that House Democrats have decided not to send their work on to the Senate until — or will it be unless? — they believe they have been assured a fair trial.
But first things first, and that meant heading home for Christmas.
On, United! On, Southwest! On, Delta!
Dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!
* * *
The 2020 election year lies just over the horizon now.
And it may paint the growing political divide between rural and urban Nebraska in vivid colors.
It's Omaha and Lincoln versus rural Nebraska when they go to the ballot box.
In the exercise of power, registering to vote and then casting a ballot when the time comes are what matters; rural Nebraska is better at that than urban Nebraska.
You would think that the strong emotions, both pro and con, triggered by President Trump will naturally increase those numbers this coming year.
There's plenty of other reasons to vote, but this president probably will bring voters streaming to the polls from both sides.
In perhaps the most dramatic demonstration of the sharp political differences between rural Nebraska and the two big cities, all four of the major Republican incumbent candidates in 2018 — Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Rep. Don Bacon — were re-elected while losing the big cities.
While Ricketts and Fischer lost both Omaha and Lincoln as statewide candidates, Fortenberry lost Lincoln, which is located in his House district, while Bacon lost Omaha, which represents the bulk of his district.
There also was a vivid rural-urban divide on approval of a Medicaid expansion initiative enacted over wide rural voter opposition.
But that initiative isn't operational more than a year later and won't be until next October when it is scheduled to be rolled out in a fashion that transforms Medicaid expansion into Medicaid reform.
It's really hard to tell now who won that vote.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Naw, nope, not gonna happen this time. Not going to buy into all the newest Husker football hype triggered by a successful recruiting season. Gonna wait and see.
* The Nebraska National Guard rescued 112 people — 66 of them by hoist — and 13 pets during this year's record flooding.
* Governor Ricketts joined President Trump at a White House round table discussion last week that focused on efforts to cut government red tape. Ricketts praised the president for his leadership in rolling back the Waters of the US environmental protection rule.
* Recommended listening: The governor's most recent "The Nebraska Way" podcast conversation with Jeffrey Gold.
* A seat on the Senate Finance Committee is a big get for Ben Sasse; last January, he landed a seat he had long wanted on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be a valuable ally.
* Since he has become an outspoken independent Republican voice on Twitter, Sen. John McCollister's number of Twitter followers has ballooned to more than 53,000. Whoa, we're approaching Sipple territory now!
* Nebraska now has a Navy vice admiral as president of its state university and an Air Force brigadier general as its metropolitan Omaha congressman. It used to have an Army sergeant, Chuck Hagel, and a Navy SEAL officer, Bob Kerrey, in the Senate at the same time.
* As of last summer, 1,048 wind turbines were installed in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Power Alliance.
* North Dakota's hockey team is No. 1! At work, I face Peter Salter's big UND banner every morning. Let's hear it for the Fighting Hawks!
* There would be UNO and Title 9 issues to hurdle, but Big Ten hockey would be a smash hit in the Haymarket.
* Glancing ahead: the 2020 Legislature convenes on Jan. 8; Governor Ricketts addresses the senators on Jan. 15.
* Eight losses by less than a touchdown during Scott Frost's first two years. Somehow, we gotta get that football out of Lucy's hands.
* 'Tis the season to be generous and grateful; a Merry Christmas to all!
