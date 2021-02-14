Don Walton: History will rest its case after memorable week in Washington

A week in Washington to remember.

What would the U.S. Senate do to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for setting the mob loose on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, pointing the way down Pennsylvania Avenue and then returning to the White House to watch?

Well, uh, nothing.

The sound of silence.

Guilty, Mitch McConnell said after the trial was over, but he's no longer president so we needed to acquit him.

Seven Republican senators chose to take the obvious political risk of voting to convict Trump and they included Nebraska's Ben Sasse.

And now the Republican Party gets to decide who it is.

Conservative columnist George Will describes that choice in harsh terms: "The Republican Party will wither if the ascendant Lout Caucus is the face it presents to this nation of decent, congenial people."

The Republicans I know well are "decent, congenial people," but I had a hard time recognizing the mob that raged through our Capitol savagely beating police officers and hunting down Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi as decent or congenial — or even as my fellow Americans.