Don Walton: History will rest its case after memorable week in Washington

A week in Washington to remember.
What would the U.S. Senate do to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for setting the mob loose on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, pointing the way down Pennsylvania Avenue and then returning to the White House to watch?
Well, uh, nothing.
The sound of silence.
Guilty, Mitch McConnell said after the trial was over, but he's no longer president so we needed to acquit him.
Seven Republican senators chose to take the obvious political risk of voting to convict Trump and they included Nebraska's Ben Sasse.
And now the Republican Party gets to decide who it is.
Conservative columnist George Will describes that choice in harsh terms: "The Republican Party will wither if the ascendant Lout Caucus is the face it presents to this nation of decent, congenial people."
The Republicans I know well are "decent, congenial people," but I had a hard time recognizing the mob that raged through our Capitol savagely beating police officers and hunting down Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi as decent or congenial — or even as my fellow Americans.
But here's how Trump described them when he sent them home after watching the violence that resulted in death, injury and destruction and doing absolutely nothing about it for a couple of hours: "We love you. You're very special."
The Senate blinked, but history will rest its case.
* * *
A big day in the Legislature for the future of Nebraska government and politics on Wednesday.
Hearings are scheduled by the Legislature's executive board on measures to establish redistricting guidelines and to seek a vote of the people on a proposal to allow senators to serve three consecutive terms instead of just two.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will hold hearings on two proposals that have the potential to increase Republican political power in the state.
One bill would return to a system of awarding all of the state's presidential electoral votes to the statewide winner, eliminating the current system that allocates one of the state's five votes to the victor in each of the three congressional districts.
Democratic President Joe Biden won the Omaha congressional district electoral vote last November and Barack Obama won it in 2008.
The second bill proposes a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment that would authorize the Legislature to enact voter ID requirements.
Both of those bills have filibusters written all over them if, or probably when, they reach the floor.
* * *
Finishing up:
* This week spent in Nature's freezer once again raises the question of how did the Natives and the pioneers survive winter on the Plains?
* One of the House prosecutors said a friend told him that they did a very good job of presenting the case against Trump, but had done "a lousy job of jury selection."
* Sasse is the only potential future presidential candidate in the group of seven who took the political risk of voting to convict Trump after listening to the prosecutorial case and the so-what defense.
* One of the consequences of the assault on the Capitol by the mob is that one of our nation's historic treasures, our Capitol, is going to become far less accessible to us — if it is at all. It's a fortress now.
